Depending on how old you are, you might recall circling your hoped-for Christmas and holiday gifts in the bulky Sears and J.C. Penney's catalogs. Whether it was the Barbie Dream House, an Atari system or the latest Transformers, mom or dad or grandma or grandpa — and of course Santa — knew exactly what you wanted.

Now kids and adults just glue themselves to screens and with a few clicks, pick gifts to their hearts' content.