Depending on how old you are, you might recall circling your hoped-for Christmas and holiday gifts in the bulky Sears and J.C. Penney's catalogs. Whether it was the Barbie Dream House, an Atari system or the latest Transformers, mom or dad or grandma or grandpa — and of course Santa — knew exactly what you wanted.
Now kids and adults just glue themselves to screens and with a few clicks, pick gifts to their hearts' content.
But what about those who simply can't do that because money is tight, or practically nonexistent? What about those for whom every penny goes for basic food and clothing?
Here's how you can play Santa. We asked several organizations how you can help this season. Here's what they shared.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County
Are you and your co-workers, neighbors, friends, or place of worship looking for ways to spread cheer this holiday season? The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is looking for people like you to support our club members and their families, so the next generation will have the support they need.
The Boys & Girls Club invites you to participate in KGET’s annual 17 Days of Christmas Toy Drive benefiting the children of the Boys & Girls Club and The Open Door Network. Donating just one gift can make a huge difference in a child's life this holiday season. Apart from toys for younger children, please consider donating teen-focused items. Donations will be accepted at KGET, Boys & Girls Club - Armstrong Youth Center (801 Niles St., Bakersfield), and The Open Door Network until Dec. 21.
It’s no secret that things are tough in the world right now. But there is hope. It’s visible every day inside the walls of your Boys & Girls Clubs. Please consider bringing hope to the children and teens in our community by giving the gift of learning and fun this holiday season by sponsoring the Boys & Girls Club’s Winter Day Camps. Various levels of support are available at https://www.bgclubsofkerncounty.org/donate. Checks can be mailed to PO Bin 5J, Bakersfield, CA 93385, or contact Ed Jacobs at 661-325-3730 ext. 242 for more ways you can support our club members and their families. Together, we can bring some holiday magic to the children in our community.
— Maggie Cushine, director of grants management and program facilitation, Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County
Kern Literacy Council
Kern Literacy Council empowers individuals to change the quality of their lives through literacy education. KLC is a fully hybrid program with online and in-person tutoring provided by volunteer tutors. We work primarily with adults in the areas of adult basic education, GED Test and Citizenship Test preparation, and English as a Second Language. Our team provides a robust Family Literacy Program, helping parents learn English to read to their children. In addition, KLC provides home libraries for at-risk families.
The greatest need is for volunteers to donate two to three hours per week, either online or in person. Bilingual tutors are especially needed. Training and materials are provided. KLC also encourages donations of new or very gently used children’s books. If cash donations are easier, we can purchase five books for every $25. A traditional starter library is 20 books or $100. Please visit kernliteracy.org for more information and support the fight against illiteracy in Kern County. Thank you for helping us transform lives through literacy in 2023!
— Ian Anderson, Kern Literacy Council
Golden Empire Gleaners
The Golden Empire Gleaners is pleased to share that the employees of Califia Farms in Bakersfield will be holding a second annual food drive for Christmas food baskets for families in need. This is a complete Christmas dinner to include ham, yams, cranberries, green beans, corn, Stove Top stuffing, pumpkin mix, pie crusts, marshmallows, candy canes and rolls.
Last year Califia Farms contacted the Golden Empire Gleaners to inquire what their employees could do to support the Gleaners and together we decided on a Christmas food drive. Once the drive was concluded the employees participated in assembling the Christmas baskets before they were handed out to the families. We are grateful for the support of the employees and the monetary contributions that Califia Farms has given to the Gleaners.
The community can join Califia Farms and contribute additional food items so we can distribute as many Christmas food baskets as possible the week of Christmas. The Golden Empire Gleaners accepts food and monetary donations all year. Please go to our website at goldenempiregleaners.com for ways to give. The need for food for families is not only at Christmas but throughout the year!
— Debbie Powers, executive director, Golden Empire Gleaners
The Open Door Network
The Open Door Network is a nonprofit agency that supports homeless families in crisis, helping them to stabilize, obtain permanent housing and become self-sufficient. The agency specializes in services for families, especially women and children. Because we operate a 236-bed emergency shelter, we are always in need of bedding, pillows, towels and hygiene items like soap, deodorant and shampoo.
Our agency provides emergency food baskets to families in need, and non-perishable food items (e.g., canned goods, cereals, rice, beans, pasta, peanut butter) are always needed, especially with recent increases in the cost of food. We are also in need of household goods such as small appliances and kitchen wares to help families create their homes when they secure permanent, community-based housing.
As the weather changes and winter approaches, unsheltered and sheltered homeless persons alike need warm jackets and clothing, including socks and undergarments. For the holidays, cosmetics make great stocking stuffers for the women that we serve, and children’s gifts bring holiday cheer that helps to ease the stress associated with homelessness.
You can drop off your donations at 1600 East Truxtun Ave. or 1921 19th St. in downtown Bakersfield. Please feel free to contact The Open Door Network at 661-322-0931 should you have further questions about donations or the work that we do to support Kern County’s homeless population.
— Suzanne Robertson, grants services manager, The Open Door Network
CHiPs for Kids
Every year during the holidays is one of the toughest times for families in need, especially for those with children. This is where the California Highway Patrol steps in to help those in need. The California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Area Office hosts the CHiPs for Kids toy drive annually for kids in our local community. Thanks to the support and generosity of our local community, our CHiPs for Kids toy drive is going on its 12th annual toy drive.
Our toy drive began Nov. 14 and ends Dec. 16. During this time, we collect new and unwrapped toys from the community for children up to 16 years old. The community can drop off the toys at both the Carniceria La Carreta locations, Motor City Lexus, all Walgreens locations, and at the CHP Bakersfield office.
The goal of our toy drive is to continue to build a positive relationship between law enforcement and young children, as well as to help those in need. The children who receive toys are selected by local nonprofit organizations that we partner with. These organizations serve several families and children in our area. Many of these families look forward to our giveaway day and it shows on the kids’ faces when they show up to select their toys. We are proud to afford this opportunity to those in need, but it is only made possible with the help of our generous community. We thank everyone for their support.
— Officer Tomas Martinez, public information officer, California Highway Patrol
35th Anniversary Holiday Cottage
The Department of Human Services is excited to announce our 35th Anniversary Holiday Cottage, providing opportunities to fulfill the holiday wish of a child in foster care.
The Holiday Cottage was established in 1987 to fill the wishes of children placed in Kern County foster and group homes. Each year with the help of community members, sponsors, DHS staff, and other county departments, we have filled thousands of children’s wishes.
We are making wishes available for the community on our public website, kcdhs.org. Wishes are available by the child’s first name, age and wish request. Simply click on the name of the child you choose to help, and you can add your information, and have the gift shipped to us. We will do the work of ensuring the child receives the wish.
In December, our staff will distribute the children’s wishes to Kern County resource foster parents, who will pick up their child’s wish at our office in Bakersfield.
Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity of sharing a hope-filled story, and help us fill the wishes of children right here in our own community. For KCDHS updates follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @KernCountyDHS . Go to kernpartership.com to donate any amount toward a foster child’s gift through the Holiday Cottage.
— Jana Slagle, Kern County Human Services marketing and outreach program specialist
