I am the kind of person who, for better or for worse, wants to try every hobby.
Whether that’s picking up a new instrument, learning to make pasta from scratch, basket weaving, gardening, backpacking, computer animation, mountain biking, cake decorating, glass blowing, woodworking, golfing, paddleboarding, embroidery — you name it, I’ve probably tried it.
Admittedly, only a few of those hobbies have truly stuck to become a lasting activity, but those that have remained act as a source of inspiration that positively impacts my relationships, my professional life and my mental health.
Don’t just take my word for it — studies have shown that consistently engaging in hobbies can significantly reduce the effects of stress in our bodies — even reducing blood pressure — and can contribute to improved mood and focus.
Athletic hobbies have the most benefit for your long-term physical health.
Creative hobbies are particularly beneficial in reducing stress and improving focus.
Group hobbies can improve communication and interpersonal skills.
On top of this, hobbies that involve being in nature provide even further benefit to overall well-being.
Hobbies, at their best, bring rest and energy that are a means not to escape other parts of your life, but rather bring perspective and motivation that allow you to be the best version of yourself.
If your energy is a pitcher of water, many aspects of life pull at you to pour out that energy. Investing in hobbies is one of the ways we can pour water back into that energy pitcher in order to be able to continue to give our very best to those around us.
You don’t have to be great at it, you just have to have fun!
Learning is part of the fun when starting a new hobby. When you choose to view a hobby as a way to reconnect with yourself and your goals, it is the action rather than the result that really matters.
Plus, most of the fun is learning along the way and being able to chart your progress. There is something very relieving, in a culture that expects results and efficiency at every turn, to invest in a hobby that simply brings you joy, regardless of whether you’ll ever be the best.
Choose something that is life-giving
The main question you should ask yourself before diving into a new hobby is whether you feel rejuvenated afterward. It can be hard to imagine that something physically or mentally challenging can be restful; however, I’ve heard it said that the best way to rest from your work is not to do nothing, but instead to utilize a different part of yourself.
For instance, if your job requires a lot of brain power, rest by doing a hobby that uses your physical body.
If you have a physically demanding job, rest by challenging your brain with a more intellectual hobby.
Find a hobby that has the correct balance between challenge and ease, which may be different for each person. If we’re honest with ourselves, the easy options we often opt for as a means to replace rest do nothing to actually stimulate creativity or bring life. Binge-watching a TV show or falling into an endless social media scroll may have its place some days, but they're not hobbies that sustain a healthy pattern of rest or accomplishment.
One of my favorite hobbies is collecting and tending to my indoor plants. Over the course of the trial and error of perfecting soil mixes and watering schedules, finding the perfect rooting medium, fertilizer and amount of sunlight, there is nothing more rewarding than the sight of a beautiful new leaf unfurling from a favorite plant. Although at times it can be frustrating, and trust me, I’ve killed my fair share of plants, the risk and work make the progress I see in my plants all the more rewarding.
Don’t be afraid to get outside your comfort zone
Sometimes the tendency when picking a new hobby is to stick with things that you know you are good at. This mindset can prevent you from potentially discovering an unexpected passion. Worst-case scenario, you tried something you didn’t enjoy and you don’t have to do it again, whereas the best-case scenario is that you find something you love, even if you didn’t think you would!
One hobby often leads into new hobbies, so even if one isn’t a perfect fit, there are a dozen adjacent hobbies to also test out.
My parents, who have always been interested in hiking and camping, picked up backpacking as a hobby a bit later. Then, from that hobby, found their way into via ferratas, a type of protected climbing route, in their retirement.
While neither one of them has much interest in rock climbing, they have found an activity that is a bit more extreme than hiking, but not quite as demanding as unprotected climbing, and turned out to be a perfect fit for them.
It does often take some trial and error to find these activities right in the sweet spot, and sometimes takes pushing past your comfort zone, but the reward is often in overcoming the challenge.
Resist the urge to monetize it
For me, one of the biggest temptations I have to fight when I get invested in a new hobby is converting it into a side hustle. It can be tempting, especially when you invest money into a hobby, to feel the need to make some of that money back, for instance by making and monetizing related video content or building a client base to purchase finished products.
The problem is, the second you begin to involve income in a hobby, an element of pressure is added that chips away at the restorative properties of the activity.
While many people have begun fulfilling careers from things that started as hobbies, it is important to have some activities in your day that simply remain hobbies.
Even beyond monetizing, try to avoid anything that no longer allows the hobby to be done on your own terms. Your hobby does not need to be overly practical.
This is not to say that you should avoid any hobby that has practical benefits — hobbies like furniture restoration or automotive repair can be very helpful money-saving activities — but it is more about avoiding adding a sense of obligation into your hobby of choice.
