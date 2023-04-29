It's kitten season in Bakersfield, and that includes the Bakersfield Animal Care Center.
Bagheera is a black, domestic shorthair cat. The boy is estimated to be 4 years old. He has some tough things going against him, but is a sweet guy. He is a tripod.
You can meet Bagheera and many other cats and kittens at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center.
If you're interested in adopting Bagheera (animal ID A140304), call the center at 661-832-PETS (661-832-7387) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The center is located at 201 S. Mount Vernon Ave.
— Bakersfield Animal Care Center
