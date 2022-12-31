This is Tawny.
She came to us as a young pup and is now 6 months.
Updated: December 31, 2022 @ 4:26 am
Tawny is fun, loving, outgoing and a social puppy. She is trainable for a puppy and is already learning some commands. She is still puppy-like, which means she is playful and curious.
Tawny would be a great family pet. She gets along with dogs and small kids. She loves being around people and being the center of attention. She would be great for a social family.
This year has been the worst year for puppies. We are getting more in than we can send out, forcing a lot of the puppies to grow up in our shelter.
— Bakersfield Animal Care Center
