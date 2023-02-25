Snickers and her siblings were found at the dump.
Puppies are energetic, playful and sweet, but because the shelter is so overcrowded they still run the risk of being euthanized.
Black and brindle dogs of any age garner the least interest yet they have friendly temperaments just like other shades of dogs. Please consider taking Snickers or other puppies out to our play yard to possibly meet and adopt your new companion today.
Snickers is also known as A139354.
