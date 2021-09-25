Riley

 Photo provided by Bakersfield Animal Care Center

Name: Riley 

Breed: Siberian Husky

ID#: A124984

Color: Black and white

Sex: Male

Weight: 36.80 pounds

Age: Two years

Lifestyle: Riley came in as a stray, so not much is known about his past. However, at the shelter he is a favorite. He is very loving and gentle. He has been friendly with all the dogs he has met and he even loves cats and kittens. This boy is a gem!

Behavior: Social and friendly, interested in play with other dogs, affectionate with people, submissive with people, calm, recommend other calm dogs. 

 

Bakersfield Animal Care Center

201 S. Mount Vernon Ave. 

Bakersfield, CA 93307

661-832-PETS (661-832-7387)

Hours of Operation: 

By appointment only 

Tuesday - Saturday

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 