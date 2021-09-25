Name: Riley
Breed: Siberian Husky
ID#: A124984
Color: Black and white
Sex: Male
Weight: 36.80 pounds
Age: Two years
Lifestyle: Riley came in as a stray, so not much is known about his past. However, at the shelter he is a favorite. He is very loving and gentle. He has been friendly with all the dogs he has met and he even loves cats and kittens. This boy is a gem!
Behavior: Social and friendly, interested in play with other dogs, affectionate with people, submissive with people, calm, recommend other calm dogs.
Bakersfield Animal Care Center
201 S. Mount Vernon Ave.
Bakersfield, CA 93307
661-832-PETS (661-832-7387)
Hours of Operation:
By appointment only
Tuesday - Saturday
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
