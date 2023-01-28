Mom Dog, aka A137595, had several litters before being dropped off.
Mom Dog, aka A137595, had several litters before being dropped off.
She came in with four new puppies who were dumped with her. All the puppies have been adopted, but now mom is at risk of being euthanized for space since she has had zero interest.
She is very affectionate, a loyal type of dog, social but loves to have one person she likes to be glued to.
She is calm but does have a playful side. She is just a happy-go-lucky dog. Black dogs appear to be the most overlooked in the shelter.
