Pet of Month

'Mom Dog' (A137595) is the Pet of the Month from Bakersfield Animal Care Center.

 Bakersfield Animal Care Center

Mom Dog, aka A137595, had several litters before being dropped off.

She came in with four new puppies who were dumped with her. All the puppies have been adopted, but now mom is at risk of being euthanized for space since she has had zero interest.

Tags

Recommended for you