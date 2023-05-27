The city of Bakersfield Animal Care Center has more than 140 puppies, which means 40% of its population is puppies 5 months and under. Some fall at the 6-month age but are close to being considered an adult dog.
Our shelter as a whole is overcrowded with big dogs as usual, but we’re focusing on the puppies because even though they are vaccinated, they are more susceptible to sickness and disease the younger they are. We also want to use this topic to emphasize how important spaying and neutering is.
