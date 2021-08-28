Name: Harley 

Breed: German Shepherd/Mix

ID: A122504

Color: Black and brown

Sex: Male

Weight: 51.80 pounds 

Age: 2 years 

Lifestyle: Harley came in as a stray on May 12. 

Behavior: Well-behaved, loves people, and gets along great with other dogs. However, they don't know how he will do with cats. 

Bakersfield Animal Care Center

201 S. Mt. Vernon Ave. 

Bakersfield, CA 93307

661-832-PETS (661-832-7387)

Hours of Operation: 

By appointment only

Tuesday - Saturday 

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 