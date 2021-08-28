Name: Harley
Breed: German Shepherd/Mix
ID: A122504
Color: Black and brown
Sex: Male
Weight: 51.80 pounds
Age: 2 years
Lifestyle: Harley came in as a stray on May 12.
Behavior: Well-behaved, loves people, and gets along great with other dogs. However, they don't know how he will do with cats.
Bakersfield Animal Care Center
201 S. Mt. Vernon Ave.
Bakersfield, CA 93307
661-832-PETS (661-832-7387)
Hours of Operation:
By appointment only
Tuesday - Saturday
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
