Mabel, animal ID A139377, is 10 years old. She's at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center.
When a senior dog comes into the shelter they are typically surrendered by their owners or come in as stray because they were, in most cases, dumped.
Senior dogs do not show well or receive much interest because they don’t have that young, vibrant look. Instead, we would like to encourage adopting a senior dog.
A lot of times they don’t require as much training and just need food, love and a couch or bed to lounge on. They tend to have a calmer temperament and are not destructive.
They are quick to get saddened in the shelter environment as they were likely in a home for many years before.
We always promote being a responsible dog owner and keeping your dog by any means possible for their entire life.
