April Pet of the Month - Mabel

 Courtesy of Bakersfield Animal Care Center

Mabel, animal ID A139377, is 10 years old. She's at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center.

When a senior dog comes into the shelter they are typically surrendered by their owners or come in as stray because they were, in most cases, dumped.

