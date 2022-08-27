If you've lived in Bakersfield long enough, you've likely heard the jokes about Oildale, or the '08, as it's nicknamed for the ZIP code that encompasses it. But if you grew up there, you may find yourself sentimental for the tiny suburb that sprang up along with the area's oil pumps.
Standard School District was formed in 1909 to meet the needs of the growing community, and its first school was built on 5 acres of land donated by Standard Oil Co.
Although the landscape has changed over the past 100 years, Oildale still has a small-town feel. It is an intimate community, within the larger city sprawl. Many of the people who grew up in the area have returned to the district as educators, sharing a loyalty to the place that helped shape them into the people they are today.
For Patrick Wheaton, an alumni of Wingland Elementary and Standard Junior High, it was a no brainer to return to his alma mater when he was looking to start his second career. After 25 years of working as a deputy probation officer for Kern County, he wanted to find a way to impact the lives of kids before they were in the system.
"Building a relationship with the kids, to me that's very important, it's something you can't quantify," said Wheaton.
One of his favorite things to do is greet students at the gate each morning. It gives him the chance to check in with the kids. He is a positive male role model, something many students might not otherwise have. Wheaton is an instructional and supervision aide at Standard Elementary.
MacKenzie Reed remembers her time at Wingland Elementary and Standard Middle School as positive experiences.
"I always knew I wanted to work in the school system," said Reed. "Going through school, the teachers were always very friendly, they remembered you and stayed in touch."
So when a spot opened up to work as an instructional aide at the middle school, she jumped at the opportunity.
"How cool to work where I went to school," she said, "(plus) you understand the population so you have more of a heart for it."
Although she did leave the district for a couple of years to finish her master's degree, she returned to Standard Elementary in 2021 as their mental health coordinator.
She cites the relationships with both staff and students as the highlights of her job, as well as being able to help students understand the positive choices they can make in their lives.
Second-year teacher Simone Anglim was hired this past spring to teach kindergarten for Standard Elementary. A Wingland and Standard Middle School alumni, she is delighted to get to work for the district that inspired her to become a teacher.
"Dr. Cohrs made me fall in love with teaching," Anglim said of her former RSP teacher. "And Mrs. Perryman made me fall in love with the littles. She had sunflowers in our classroom. I still have the sunflower she gave me when I was in her class."
Her fourth-grade teacher, Mrs. Shaw, was another whose kindness and extra help made an impact on Anglim.
"(It was) the example of these strong women that made me want to be a teacher."
That is a recurring theme in this district. Story after story of kids who grew up in the neighborhood and came back to teach or work for the schools in some capacity.
Stacey Catlin, incoming principal at Standard Elementary, is another Standard success story. She grew up on Ray Street, attended Highland Elementary, and was in the first class of sixth-graders, when the junior high switched to the middle school format.
"My fondest and biggest memories of Standard are (being in the) band," said Catlin. "Band saved me. Junior high is such a difficult time for kids — your core group of friends start finding their interests and start (going their separate ways)."
As a child growing up in Oildale, band allowed her to explore the world in a way she wouldn't have otherwise been able to.
Catlin played flute from sixth grade all the way through college. She was also a drum major in both junior high and high school.
After graduating from Cal State Northridge, she taught in Los Angeles for two years before she and her husband, also an educator, decided to return to Bakersfield.
She applied at Standard while attending a teacher job fair, and was hired the same day she interviewed.
"I never saw myself teaching anywhere else," said Catlin. "(I thought) how fun it would be to teach where I grew up. I had such fond memories of my experience — I wanted to be that person for the Standard students."
Catlin has worn many hats during her 17 years in the district. She has taught fifth and sixth grades, earned her administration credential, and worked as a T.O.S.A. (teacher on special assignment) helping to mentor an influx of new teachers in the district. In 2018, she was hired as vice principal of Standard Elementary, and this past spring, she was selected as the school's new principal.
To outsiders, Oildale may be just a punchline, but for those who grew up in the tight-knit suburb, it's a community that takes care of its own. That same feeling permeates the district's work culture, making staff and students feel more like family than acquaintances.
From humble beginnings, they have achieved great things, and the ripple effect is far reaching.
Melissa Peaker-Whitten has been a freelance writer for 25 years. She is an alumni of Highland Elementary and Standard Junior High, where she spent many hours in the basement library beneath the auditorium. This is her fifth year as a library aide for Standard Elementary School. Her love of reading and libraries was fostered by her teachers, and she is delighted to be able to inspire today's students' love of reading.
