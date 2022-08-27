If you've lived in Bakersfield long enough, you've likely heard the jokes about Oildale, or the '08, as it's nicknamed for the ZIP code that encompasses it. But if you grew up there, you may find yourself sentimental for the tiny suburb that sprang up along with the area's oil pumps.

Standard School District was formed in 1909 to meet the needs of the growing community, and its first school was built on 5 acres of land donated by Standard Oil Co.