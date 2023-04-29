Depositphotos_60733879_XL.jpg
Look in the mirror, and you’ll see the one person who always will be there for you.

You have already been there with yourself from the moment you were born. You were there on your first day of school, the first job you took, the moment you first drove a car, and each and every moment up until reading this. You have always been there with and for yourself.

Anna Marie Frank is a brain health expert, a worksite wellness specialist, published author, lecturer, business owner and mother of two thriving children. Follow Anna and find information on how you can become your best self @HappyWholeYou on Instagram and Facebook.

