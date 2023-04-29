Look in the mirror, and you’ll see the one person who always will be there for you.
You have already been there with yourself from the moment you were born. You were there on your first day of school, the first job you took, the moment you first drove a car, and each and every moment up until reading this. You have always been there with and for yourself.
I know that’s not news to you.
But my question is: How do you relate to that person who has never let you down and has always shown up?
Are you a good friend? I would answer a resounding yes! After all, you have never left your side. But ... Can you be a better friend?
When we are hard on ourselves by feeding negative thoughts to our best friend and otherwise not meeting its needs, our friend feels unwell. When that happens, it leads to more negative thoughts and emotions, or physical aches and pains and illness, or negative actions. After all, we know that negative thoughts are at the root of all bad relationships — and the relationship you have with yourself is no exception.
How have your thoughts supported you throughout your life? How have your thoughts harmed you? What is your unmet need right now? Is it to feel smart? Is it to see yourself as beautiful? Do you need to feel appreciated? Successful?
Interestingly, your mind doesn’t know if what you tell it is objectively “true.” So, imagine what would be possible if you tell yourself: “I’m significant.” “I am amazing!” “I matter!” “I am interesting!” “I am beautiful!” “I am intelligent!” “I have many friends!” “I am financially literate.”
What if you substituted all your thoughts that start with “I’m not” with “I am”? How do you think the relationship with yourself would change?
Take a moment to reflect. How do you talk to your mind? What is your daily dialogue?
Understand that your mind listens. That one person who is always with you hears and eavesdrops on your every thought, and you react. Spoiler: You have full control over your mind, so you control what your best friend hears.
Here are some thoughts that may not be the most nurturing to your friend for the mind doesn’t understand phrases like “I will be better next year.” “I will be a millionaire in three years!” “I will be 20 pounds thinner in six months!”
The mind responds positively to thoughts in the present, so if you want to have a healthy, happy best friend and a positive relationship with yourself, try thoughts like: “I am amazing now.” “My life is vibrant and exciting!” “I am now earning millions of dollars. Money flows to me easily, and it feels incredible!” “This instant, I am 20 pounds lighter and feel so energetic!”
Thoughts cushioned in the present moment are powerful and become magnified.
Would you like to take things a step further? Think or say these thoughts aloud while connecting them to a powerful emotion, whether excitement, gratitude, happiness or serenity. Do that, and your life will begin to change.
You must trust that you are worthy and that you deserve the things you desire! That belief will continue to manifest as you nurture your best friend with thoughts emanating from a strong belief system tying you to your chosen destiny.
Never deny your greatest dream. Never repel a compliment. Continually shift into the most positive mindset available at any given moment. Assume all your desires are here for you now because your mind knows no different. You are your best friend, so continue showing up for yourself with the best mindset.
Anna Marie Frank is a brain health expert, a worksite wellness specialist, published author, lecturer, business owner and mother of two thriving children. Follow Anna and find information on how you can become your best self @HappyWholeYou on Instagram and Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.