Post: IMMEDIATE INVITATION TO ALL WOMEN!
All fellow sisters, mothers, aunts and ladies.
Priority: Urgent
You are urgently invited to take more time to care for yourself!
PROBLEM: (ALL TRUE)
Heart disease is the number one killer of women. It is estimated to be around 80 percent preventable!
It’s easy to lose sight of your own needs while mothering, or working full time, even losing yourself in Netflix, with a bottle of wine close by, and yummy takeout food.
Menopausal? Sorry! No excuse. In fact, the risk of suffering from heart disease increases when hormones shift during menopause. But up to 80 percent of that risk is preventable.
Yes, it’s true. Women continually help others, putting our children, our work, our family, and friends before our own needs. And, when we do dare to take “me time,” we sometimes feel this uneasy weight of guilt in our gut. Yet, I have found that the uneasiness lifts when we have permission to do something to advance our own health.
CONCLUSION: Isn’t it time for you to wake up and get moving? To eat for health? To relax in a way that restores your mind, body and soul?
We women must improve our habits or the choices we make can create lasting damage to our health.
RESOLUTION: Ladies, I invite you to take part in the following activities to support your heart health. You’ll enjoy these so much, they will soon become a part of your schedule.
• Sign-up for that class you have always wanted to take — Pilates, Zumba, ballroom, yoga — whatever it is. Commit to which days and times are yours and GO!
• Visit Happy Whole You downtown for a brain and body detox. Reboot with some amazing sessions that bring wellness to a whole new level.
• Eat well! Maybe this is picking up FitPantry or getting Hello Fresh delivered twice a month. You don’t have to be perfect with your eating all the time but shooting for 80 percent of the time making good choices will truly benefit you!
• Get outside and move! Hit up Hart Park, the bike path, or head to the Kern River for a walk, bike ride, jog or just take some quiet time to regroup!
• Enjoy that deep tissue massage followed by a facial;
• Serve the dinner that’s so healthy, your family welcomes it, and it makes you proud.
In short: Ladies, it is OK — and even necessary — to take care of your health: Mind! Body! Soul!
You have been invited and now the choice is yours.
