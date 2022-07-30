Who are you? I mean, without all the programming from childhood and beyond how your career defines you, who are you really?
Who are you above the expectations of your parents, siblings, spouse or partner, friends and colleagues? Beyond your possible illness, your physical appearance, your education, and all the other ways society labels you? Who are you really?
Have you ever explored the reason you set the certain goals you have? Why you behave the way you do in various settings and with different people? Why you think as you do or why you have the expectations you have?
I believe our true being is the soul within us. That soul, within our body, is without gender, without a financial spreadsheet, and without judgment toward ourself, or others.
Hear me out… I think this becomes clearer by observing that voice inside your mind. It’s always there, saying all sorts of things. You are probably hearing that voice right now as you read this.
I would like you to take a moment to consider the fact that it is your soul witnessing that voice and YOU are the sole witness to these thoughts that run through your mind. YOU are the one witnessing the voice! That is a powerful concept because it means that you have the ability to guide your thoughts at any given time. Your soul is truly all-powerful and the good news is that it will give you its unlimited power if you recognize it and distinguish it from the daily incessant rush of thoughts, emotions and memories.
Our body makes it challenging to connect with the soul because of its existence on the physical — that is, the world. But truth be told, we are no more than energy. We are far more energy than we are physical matter. In fact, if you were to dive inside any single cell of your body, you would find it is made up of pure energy. Think about that. We are more energy than we are a physical body.
So, I ask you to probe deeper into who you are with these questions that may lead to significant changes in your view of yourself and therefore, your life:
What would be possible if you were to let go of all the expectations the voices inside your mind give you? The self-critic, the defensive voice, and the others.
If you simply witness your thoughts and emotions with curiosity and courage instead of judgment, what would be possible? This would mean that any negative thought or emotion would be simply witnessed by the soul and acknowledged with compassion, instead of trying to suppress or ignore it. Meet it with curiosity pondering where and when it began and why. Is it there to protect you from feeling bad? If you meet an unpleasant thought with a reactive emotion, you are simply reacting to an old part of you. But if you simply acknowledge it without attaching any emotion to it, but rather, with compassion, curiosity and perhaps, some courage, you will heal it, reducing its energy and power.
Why are you here in this lifetime? What is your purpose?
So, again, I ask: Who are you really? Who are you beyond all the expectations of those around you? What are your true goals? Where do those goals come from? Are they truly your goals or goals set by somebody else?
What do you truly want in this lifetime? And why?
Anna Marie Frank is a brain health expert, a worksite wellness specialist, published author, lecturer, business owner and mother of two thriving children. Follow Anna and find information on how you can become your best self @HappyWholeYou on Instagram and Facebook.
