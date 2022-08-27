Anna Marie Frank (copy)

Anna Marie Frank is a doctor of naturopathy. 

 Courtesy of Anna Marie Frank

A simple question, you would think, would have a simple answer. Yet, these days, the answer is a bit more complex.

My friend shared “What Is a Woman?,” a documentary I found interesting, particularly because the commentator, Matt Walsh, asked random people how they would answer the question. They all seemed to have a hard time coming up with an answer, and I’m going to throw my answer into the mix. (Of course, my answer — like anyone’s — is based on my life experiences.)

Anna Marie Frank is a brain health expert, a worksite wellness specialist, published author, lecturer, business owner and mother of two thriving children. Follow Anna and find information on how you can become your best self @HappyWholeYou on Instagram and Facebook.