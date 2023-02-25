Hi, I’m Anna Marie, the poster child for mental illness. I have been diagnosed with depression, anxiety, ADD, ADHD and postpartum depression at various stages in my life and I have been given all sorts of medications. Unfortunately, medications made me much worse.

Am I a mess? Nope!

Anna Marie Frank is a brain health expert, a worksite wellness specialist, published author, lecturer, business owner and mother of two thriving children. Follow Anna and find information on how you can become your best self @HappyWholeYou on Instagram and Facebook.