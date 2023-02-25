Hi, I’m Anna Marie, the poster child for mental illness. I have been diagnosed with depression, anxiety, ADD, ADHD and postpartum depression at various stages in my life and I have been given all sorts of medications. Unfortunately, medications made me much worse.
Am I a mess? Nope!
Looking back, I realize that these diagnoses were all simply side effects of the fact that I was not taking care of myself, and that caused brain fog, imbalances and a lot of negative emotions, all stemming from a lack of overall good health. So over a decade ago, I took matters into my own hands, deciding to take better care of my whole self. The result? I have completely rewired my brain, biology and energy field. I am truly happy and feel whole.
I am amazed that doctors put me on mind-altering medications at the early age of 22. I mean a brain isn’t even fully developed until about age 25. Plus, I wasn’t asked any of the following questions:
● Are you eating a balanced diet of healthy fats and high-quality proteins? Are you eating fruits and veggies each day? How much processed sugar and packaged foods do you eat?
● Do you follow a daily exercise program geared toward your brain health? For example, a person with depression can benefit from high-intensity interval training, whereas a person with ADHD may benefit more from a 30-minute continuous cardio workout.
● How many minutes do you spend in nature/outside on a daily basis? When is the last time you earthed or grounded yourself (bare skin touching the earth)?
● How much sleep are you getting? Are you drinking enough water? What are you watching and listening to? What are you filling your mind with?
● What type of people are you surrounding yourself with? Are you willing to make changes in your life to get better? Do you currently have goals? Do you take time for your hobbies?
● How is your financial condition? How do you spend money?
● Who are you without these challenges? What is possible for you if you were not struggling? Do you believe in something beyond this lifetime?
I believe these questions are extremely significant when it comes to our brain — and overall — health. If I had been taking care of my whole self, I would not have experienced either the depression or the anxiety that triggered ADD symptoms. When I began to take care of my whole self, everything changed — brain fog lifted, depression faded away and anxiety disappeared.
I was so focused on what was not going well for me I missed everything that was going well for me. I was self-absorbed in my misery, not truly wanting to get better, so I turned to medications that quickly reminded me that one must do the work from within. So I began.
Wouldn’t you agree that mental health improves with good nutrition, daily movement, positive relationships, mindful spending, a positive mindset — in short, taking care of all aspects of one’s life.
According to hopkinsmedicine.org and the American Heart Association: “An estimated 26 percent of Americans ages 18 and older — about 1 in 4 adults — suffer from a diagnosable mental disorder in a given year. ... Mental disorders are health conditions that are characterized by alterations in thinking, mood and/or behavior that are associated with distress and/or impaired functioning.”
If that’s true, wouldn’t it be obvious that for your brain to function at its best, it needs to have all the elements needed to do so? It would be hard to argue against the fact that how we take care of ourselves impacts our mental health.
I do want to make clear that I understand there are some individuals who benefit greatly from medication. However, medication should not be the first nor only intervention. Remember the questions above and ask yourself these.
Please seek professional help if you are struggling. Also look at the areas you could improve. We all have a mental health state. The quality of your mental health is up to you!
You can visit Happy Whole You at 2001 G St. for more health support!
