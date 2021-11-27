Your feelings about the holiday season are very personal and we're all familiar with holiday stress. And even though some mild or moderate stress can be beneficial, chronic stress (the stress going on for a long period of time) can have a negative impact on our mental and physical well-being.
Now let’s layer in the holiday season with the chronic stress of COVID-19 and mandates — yuck! You may be left hiding under the covers not wanting to face the world, and I wouldn’t blame you. The challenges that we have all been going through may look a bit different depending on your situation but, nevertheless, the shared vibration of worry and negative energy is so strong I don’t think a sage bonfire would be able to crack this thick yuck!
I am over here wearing crystals, meditating, saging my house, office, business, and trying to hold it all together, but even with all this I find myself, at times, wanting to scream and kick things. I mean, how much more of this can we take? OK, vent over.
I know we can withstand a lot. All of us are more powerful than we may think and now more than ever it is time to bust out our superpowers to get ready for “Jingle Bells.”
The holidays can be a stressful time for many and for others it is the one time of year they look forward to. Regardless of where you stand, now is the time that we dig deep into our toolkit and find our wand of compassion, understanding, patience and giving. This holiday season more than ever I am going to put forth my super-mom powers to give my family a low-stress, fun holiday season.
Some simple low-stress activities you could try this holiday season:
• Set up a family paint night or craft night! Check out Pinterest for some ideas. Get the materials for your project, turn up the holiday music, burn your holiday candle and get crafting as a family.
• Family movie night with all the fixings. I love making fresh popcorn over the stove-top. The smell is delish!
• Go for a hike! Hit up Hart Park or the bluffs for a fun family fitness day. Having family hobbies like birdwatching or cleaning up public areas or even organizing donations for those less fortunate can get the family exercising, serving the community and learning about our new normal.
• Give everyone’s overworked brains and bodies some time to relax. Have a family spa day at Happy Whole You — it will be more fun than you may think.
Happy Holidays to you and your family. Remember to drink a lot of water, get your rest and choose to use your power in all the right ways. If this time of year leaves you feeling stressed, empty and unsettled, come take a tour at Happy Whole You at 2611 F St. to see what we offer to support you. Plus, we have great holiday gifts!
