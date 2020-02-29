When it comes to improving brain health, music could be an element to enhance your brain function. At Happy Whole You, we use elements of music to stimulate, calm and increase brain function and you can do the same with your music.
So what is the best music for your brain? Turns out that the gray matter in your brain prefers the same music you do. Researchers used to believe that classical music was the key to improving brain function through sound but this is not necessarily true.
“In recent studies, they’ve found that people with dementia respond better to the music they grew up listening to. If you play someone’s favorite music, different parts of the brain light up,” said neuroscientist Kiminobu Sugaya in an article published in Pegasus magazine. “That means memories associated with music are emotional memories, which never fade out — even in Alzheimer’s patients.”
So music can help our loved ones remember and help them feel at ease and less confused.
Music is absolutely amazing. Music can trigger past memories, change our ability to perceive time, bring up a variety of emotions, reduce seizures, improve immune response, evoke memories and can even help make us stronger and smarter.
When we listen to a nice song our brains produce the hormone dopamine. So if you are feeling down, turn on an uplifting song to get a dopamine dump in your brain. There has also been research that suggests listening to music while exercising can improve performance, too. Our brains can thrive with the right music.
The desire to make and enjoy music is so strong for us humans that it caused one of our ancestors over 60,000 years ago to fashion what archeologists have dubbed the Divje Babe flute out of a bone. Our bodies are built to listen to music. Our amazing ears are able to hear a wide range of sounds thanks to the more than 3,500 tiny hairs called stereocilia that help convert soundwaves into the music our brains recognize.
What music are you listening to? How do your favorite songs make you feel? When was the last time you heard music played live? Take a moment this week and play one of your favorite songs from the past. See if you feel or experience memories from years ago. Identify those good feelings and enjoy them.
Playing songs that you associate with joyful times or events is a quick way to bring you happiness right now. Music not only can transform an icky, dark day into a celebration, but it can comfort, calm and soothe the most savage of beasts or bad moods.
Choose the music you like. Choose songs that evoke positive emotions in you. Just like when you choose your workout playlist or your evening walk soundtrack to motivate you, use music to lift your spirits and vibration for the entire day. Start enjoying the benefits of music right now and over the next three months seek out some live music performances in your city — you will not be disappointed. And who knows, you may even discover your love of dance and body movement with the right jam. Your brain, and your feet, will be happy you did. ￼
Anna Marie Frank is a brain health and wellness expert, author, lecturer and human-potential coach. The views expressed are her own.
