It is that time of year again. Kids jump back into the classroom, parents can breathe again, and as you relax, knowing your kiddo is back to hitting the books, a part of you can feel uneasy. This uneasiness can stem from your child's unique challenges from attending a school environment. Bullying, sitting all day, Common Core, and the stress underlying not knowing what nonacademic influences are being taught to your child at school and not to mention the concern for their safety.
School is a double-edged sword that can work for some but not for all. So how can you maximize supporting your child as they head off to school?
Send your child to school with a healthy lunch. Did you know public school lunch programs are required to make each meal 50% wheat products? Hello GMO, hello gluten, hello Monsanto chemicals.
"Foods that qualify as whole grain-rich for the school meal programs are foods that contain 100 percent whole grain or contain a blend of whole-grain meal and/or flour and enriched meal and/or flour of which at least 50 percent is whole grain,” states the USDA.
Remember, your stomach is about the size of your fist, so add fruits, veggies, and healthy fats and proteins to their lunch pail versus filling their bellies with grains that have been linked to gluten sensitivity.
“Gluten-sensitive enteropathy is an immune reaction to eating gluten, a protein found in wheat,” states the Mayo Clinic.
Set the tone with your kiddo before school. Things can get hectic along the morning commute to school. Be mindful of your mood, comments and energy as you help your kiddos prepare for school. No yelling, please. If you drive your kiddo to school, be cognizant of what you are listening to in the car, or better yet, talk to your kid(s).
Every day when my kids are getting out of the car, I say the following to them, “Have a great day, be kind to others, and do your best because that is enough!”
My 13-year-old rolls his eyes at me and laughs because I always say this, but deep down, this message is very important. Reminding your kids to do their best and treat others in a kind manner is a great gift to them and humanity.
Teach your kiddos ways to optimize how their brain is functioning before they take a test, have reading class or whatever school time educational challenge that sends their self-confidence plummeting to the ground.
A couple of helpful tips to optimize brain function is to teach your kid a cross-crawl movement. An example is to have them touch their opposite hand to the top of their opposite knee and repeat on each side. They can also tap their right hand to their upper left shoulder and their left hand to their upper right shoulder, alternating this movement. The key is to cross the hemispheres of the body so the hemispheres of the brain will do the same.
Also, teach your kid some deep breathing techniques that take a minute to calm their nervous system and again remind them to do their best!
There is no one way to parent or ensure one's success, but getting back to the fundamentals of healthy eating, positive conversations and moving your body in a way to get your brain on track is a great way to start. If your kiddo is struggling with confidence and/or paying attention in school, be open to a conversation with them and get curious about what is really going on.
It is not for us to decide why our kids feel the way they do, nor is it our job to tell them how to feel. It is our job to honor how they experienced something and be there to support them where they are at.
If you need additional support for optimizing brain function and increasing self-esteem, visit us at Happy Whole You at 2001 G St. We have some options to support you and your kiddo. Keep showing up for yourself and your little ones, and know no one is perfect at this thing called life!
Anna Marie Frank is a brain health expert, a worksite wellness specialist, published author, lecturer, business owner and mother of two thriving children. Follow Anna and find information on how you can become your best self @HappyWholeYou on Instagram and Facebook. The opinions expressed here are her own.
