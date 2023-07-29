It is that time of year again. Kids jump back into the classroom, parents can breathe again, and as you relax, knowing your kiddo is back to hitting the books, a part of you can feel uneasy. This uneasiness can stem from your child's unique challenges from attending a school environment. Bullying, sitting all day, Common Core, and the stress underlying not knowing what nonacademic influences are being taught to your child at school and not to mention the concern for their safety.

School is a double-edged sword that can work for some but not for all. So how can you maximize supporting your child as they head off to school?

Anna Marie Frank is a brain health expert, a worksite wellness specialist, published author, lecturer, business owner and mother of two thriving children. Follow Anna and find information on how you can become your best self @HappyWholeYou on Instagram and Facebook. The opinions expressed here are her own.