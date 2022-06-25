With summertime time, you are probably focused on achieving your “beach bod” and the season’s beachwear trends. But while many focus on the physical — increasing their workouts and being stricter with their diets — it is easy to overlook our mental health.
What if you approached this summer with your mental and emotional health at the forefront of your mind? What is the point of the beach bod or the new attire if you can’t enjoy them? Yes, a slimmer waistline is always nice when taking a dip in the pool or lying on the beach, but true health starts with a healthy mind.
Over the years, I have helped many people lose hundreds of pounds and establish exercise and dietary regimes, but it was never the weight loss that truly provided them with ultimate health. It was a mindset shift and the mental journey of changing habits that truly made the difference. They learned to enjoy more than just the end result of physical fitness and strength; they were present and experienced joy and happiness on their road to health. Whole health of mind, body and spirit is essential to becoming a Happy Whole You. I always say, “We are all mental and that is why good health matters!”
Good health goes beyond diet and exercise. Although both are very important when it comes to health, shifting your mindset will open up a world of opportunities to experience joy as you become healthier. In order to understand how mindset impacts our overall well-being and health, we must go deeper and dive into how and why we think the way we do. Why are we doing the things we are doing? And most importantly ask yourself: What is possible when I gain a healthier mind and body?
What if every morning you woke up, smiled, and said, “Thank you, thank you, thank you!” out loud and named three things you are thankful for? What if every time something unfortunate happens, you say, “Thank you, thank you, thank you!” for the lesson that situation taught you? What if you forgive yourself for past mistakes and decide to look at the benefits of the “bad” situations and what was made possible out of the “bad” things? What if you stopped holding on so tight, let go and trusted all will unfold how it should?
We are creatures of habit and wired to stay safe, seek comfort, and avoid fear and hurt. But nothing is truly hurting us except our thoughts. The very mechanisms we put in place “to protect us” are the very things that are hurting us. We must push through the fear and uncomfortable moments to grow and soak in the positivity for enhancing change.
This summer, I challenge you to seek out new modalities to dive deeper into your mindset to enhance your mental health. How can you do this? Read personal growth books, listen to positive podcasts and seek out positivity in everything you do — every single day!
If you are struggling to see beyond the challenges in your life, it is time to try new things and nudge yourself to step out of your comfort zone to change up your current routine. Here are some experiences you can choose to participate in for personal growth. Try hiring a mindset/life-guide coach, take a breathwork class, take in a sound bath class and try theta healing sessions. Make visiting your local spa or wellness studio part of your routine and try some new techniques they offer to benefit your mental and emotional health.
Make it a fun journey of self-discovery and acceptance for the new Happy Whole You! See you at the beach! For more information and mindset support, contact info@happywholeyou.com for more ideas and supporting therapies to experience.
