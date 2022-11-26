The holiday season can be a very exciting time for some and a dreaded time for others. Your feelings about the holiday season are very personal, and holiday stress is something that we are all familiar with. Unfortunately, when you combine mental stress with holiday gatherings (new germs) and cold and flu season, your immune system is being taxed! Not to mention your mental health can take a hit. So below are some tips to support you this season.
Simple health tips
Get serious about sleep! No more compromises. Getting seven to eight hours a night is a must. Sleep helps your immune system, supports proper hormonal function, and helps with mental clarity.
Get your bare feet in the grass! Yes, Earthing or grounding yourself is an excellent immune booster! Sure your feet will feel a bit cold, but connecting with the earth has tremendous healing properties. Clear the static and chaos within and get your feet connected to the Earth! Shoot for five to 10 minutes each day.
Get sunshine! Yes, step outside a couple of times each day to soak up some sun. Ten to 15 minutes daily can be helpful for optimal health.
Stay hydrated ... with water! I know the holiday drinks are flowing. Egg nog, mixed drinks and such may be at the ready, but it is essential to stay hydrated by simply drinking about 75 ounces of water each day.
Simple holiday tips
Gift experiences this year. Enough with the box of unhealthy treats and the Starbucks gift cards. Get to some local businesses and gift your co-workers, friends and family an experience. Need some ideas? Gift a spa day at Happy Whole You. Gift a candlemaking experience at Wicked Pour. Gift a pass to Rollerama. Gift tickets to HolidayLights at CALM. Gift a session to the local escape room. Gift an afternoon of bowling. Think outside the box!
Say no to things that don't bring you joy! You don’t have to say yes to every event.
Eat an apple before going to an event! This will help give your belly some soluble and insoluble fiber to prevent you from overeating, plus the apple will help fill you with immune-supporting nutrition.
Simple family time tips
Set up a family paint night or craft night! Check out Pinterest for some ideas. Get the materials for your project, turn up the holiday music, burn your holiday candle and get crafting as a family.
Family movie night with all the fixings. I love making fresh popcorn over the stovetop. The smell is delish!
Go for a hike! Hit up Hart Park or the bluffs for a fun family fitness day. Having family hobbies like birdwatching, cleaning up public areas, or even organizing donations for those less fortunate can get the family exercising, serving the community, and providing an opportunity to be together.
Give everyone’s overworked brains and bodies some time to relax. Have a family day at Happy Whole You — just ask for the family Biocharger session!
Happy Holidays to you and your family. Remember to drink a lot of water, get your rest and choose to use your power in all the right ways. If this time of year leaves you feeling stressed, empty and unsettled, come take a tour at Happy Whole You at 2001 G St. to learn how we can support you. Plus, we have great holiday gifts for others to experience!
Anna Marie Frank is a brain health expert, a worksite wellness specialist, published author, lecturer, business owner and mother of two thriving children. Follow Anna and find information on how you can become your best self @HappyWholeYou on Instagram and Facebook.
