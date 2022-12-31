As we wrap up 2022 and take the holiday lights down, I encourage you to explore a new perspective on the meaning of attaining well-being and defining success.
We have been brought up in a society and culture that encourages individual achievement. We work on checking so many boxes such as we can: good grades, acceptance into college, your present job, a good salary or making good money, how bright and well-mannered your kids are and their achievements, and it goes on. As young children, we have been formed to believe that life is all about us as individuals. We were not encouraged to work collectively, to work together, and to support each other in reaching our dreams, goals and happiness. Competitiveness has been encouraged, and we have been molded to model the mindset of "me" versus “you” and become "us" versus "them."
This is not a mindset conducive to growth.
What would it look like if, in 2023, you were ready to actively support those around you to achieve their goals and dreams? What would it look like if you allowed those around you to support you in your goals and dreams? What if you join your dreams and desires with those people around you and work on making things better together? Can you imagine the outcome and all that could be done? Can you imagine how fulfilled you would feel?
I can vouch for the fact that individual achievement for self-satisfaction has a quick expiration date. The collective uplifting of others and helping them achieve their desires for the greater good leaves one feeling more fulfilled.
People say it’s lonely at the top. It doesn’t have to be. I have experienced being lonely at the top and, believe me, it’s much better when you’re there with others!
Let’s try living with a perspective that puts your individual well-being first yet strives for collective achievements rather than merely your own individual accomplishments. A perspective that focuses more on working to achieve the greater good by collaborating with others for both their benefit and yours. Let go of the mentality that tells you, “It’s better if I just do that,” and “I’m on my own!”
I will leave you with some questions to ponder as you start 2023:
Do you know what your friends and family members are working toward?
Who can you support at home, church, work, or in the community?
What connections can you make to plug others into resources and individuals that will support them on their journey?
Who do you need in your corner to help you with something you desire?
Are you ready to stop doing things alone?
Are you ready to connect with others?
Are you prepared to make 2023 a year of collaboration and not a year of individual achievement?
Let us at Happy Whole You support you on your greater 2023. Visit us at 2001 G St. or HappyWholeYou.com.
Anna Marie Frank is a brain health expert, a worksite wellness specialist, published author, lecturer, business owner and mother of two thriving children. Follow Anna and find information on how you can become your best self @HappyWholeYou on Instagram and Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.