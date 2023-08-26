The Barbie craze is back! And with its return, it's interesting to probe her impact on women.

A good friend shared her view that the “Barbie” movie was cool because it showed that a woman can do anything, while it is simultaneously impossible to be a woman. Like millions of us, my friend grew up playing with Barbie. She loved that Barbie had her own dream house, a multitude of outfits, and endless professions. Barbie made anything possible. She can be anything, do anything, and dress in any way, and, though we all have our own story of how Barbie influenced us, she was meant to be every girl’s girl. But she fell short of this in my life.

Anna Marie Frank is a brain health expert, a worksite wellness specialist, published author, lecturer, business owner and mother of two thriving children. Follow Anna and find information on how you can become your best self @HappyWholeYou on Instagram and Facebook. The opinions expressed here are her own.

