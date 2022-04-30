The bittersweet event that puts a feather in your cap and causes that feeling of excitement to vibrate through your bones is almost here. That’s right — it’s graduation day.
Graduating from high school or college is a milestone that many of us have been through, and we know from our own experience that it wasn’t an easy task. The accomplishment takes hard work and commitment. Meanwhile, both the recent graduate and the guardians who helped make this day possible may wonder how it got here so fast, and they may feel uneasy about the graduate’s road ahead. Are they prepared for this transition?
Our eagerness to move on to the next chapter of our lives — and the accompanying expectation that they will turn out fine — brings feelings of optimism, enthusiasm and determination during the graduation season. But there are so many emotions during this time for the graduate and guardians. They can be feeling uneasy and confused. Elation can be coupled with fear, anxiety, sadness and worry.
Why are there so many mixed emotions surrounding this day we wait so long for? Interestingly, it has been found that whenever we experience a life change, we tend to retreat into the past status quo. But graduation doesn’t allow that. Obviously, we can’t retreat back to high school or college. Our only choice is to move on and do so in our own way. Ahh! In our own way!
Though we view graduation as a day for celebrating success (which it is), it is actually just the start of finding true success. Real growth begins when the cap and gown are removed. The beautiful thing is that now that you’ve graduated, you are able to write your own story. You get to choose what comes next.
So, take the time to acknowledge all the emotions swirling within you as graduation day approaches. Take some deep breaths. Be aware that choices await, choices that will design your future. Hopefully, that future will take the shape of what you determine success to be. Success is not a destination, but rather, a process of growth. That’s why it is so important that as you move forward, you know what you truly want. And the best part about aligning with success is that you don’t need to know all the answers as you embark on the new road ahead. All you need to uncover is what you truly want.
Did you digest that? Success is finding what you truly want and moving toward it! Not what your teachers want. Not what your parents want. Not what society says you should want.
So, what do you truly want? Who do you want to be? How do you want to exist in this world?
It’s important to remember that if you don’t have the answer right now, it’s OK! Take your time to find your path. You only have this one life, and you are the only person that is you. Let your uniqueness guide you.
I wish I’d had permission to wait until I knew what I wanted before moving ahead after graduation. I didn’t. As a consequence, I realized that the things I had been spending my life doing were not 100 percent aligned with my true goals. They failed to support my unique self, but rather were moving me toward what my parents, teachers and society viewed success to be. Though I am thankful for where my journey has taken me, I wish I had chosen to pursue what I truly thought of as success early on.
The beautiful thing about this life is that we all will eventually find our way. You will, undoubtedly, discover who you are. It’s only a matter of how much time you are willing to let pass before you begin to listen to and trust yourself! Choose wisely and make choices for your happiness, for you are the one person who will live with the results of your choices every morning and every night. Choose with your heart. Be there for yourself. And don’t break any promises you make to yourself along the way. Do things today that will manifest what you desire, as tomorrow is not promised.
