Have you heard of the term “earthing”? Or “grounding”? Earthing is a natural way to heal your body by connecting your skin to the Earth. But why? Our Earth is alive and shares electrons that our bodies need. With increased inflammation in our bodies, scientists have found links that direct skin contact with the Earth can help decrease body inflammation. Yes, go hug a tree!
You may be asking yourself, don't we already touch the Earth? We walk on it every day. Truth: We do not touch the Earth like we used to. If you think about it, when is the last time you walked barefoot on the grass or sand? The last time you put your feet in the ocean? When was the last time you laid your body on the ground? We are always wearing synthetic soles on our feet. We sleep high off the ground on our beds. We walk on carpet or tile floors daily. We do not connect to the Earth as our ancestors did. Our ancestors used to sleep on the ground, dig in the dirt (this is why gardening is so good!) and wear leather shoes or no shoes.
What can we do to improve our connection with the Earth?
- Walk barefoot around in your front or backyard every morning for 10 minutes. I do this every morning. Yes, even in the cold.
- Put your feet in the ocean! Ocean water is the best conductor for earthing.
- Stretch on the grass. Sit down and let your legs connect.
- Sleep on an earthing mat. You can order these online or get at some local health food stores.
- No grass? Walking on concrete barefoot can also provide some electron connection, or hugging a tree.
- Get your hands dirty and start in the garden. Plant some flowers, fruits and veggies.
For more information on earthing, I suggest you check out the book "Earthing: The Most Important Health Discovery Ever?" This book is by Clinton Ober, Martin Zucker and Stephen Sinatra. In this book, they document how earthing constantly produces benefits, such as rapid reduction in inflammation; reduction in chronic pain, even elimination of some chronic pain; reduced stress; increased energy; improved sleep; and faster recovery time for injuries.
Let me know how earthing helps you.
Get your Earth on!
The opinions expressed in this column are those of Anna Marie Frank.
