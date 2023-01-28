Free yourself!
Life is funny. More often than not, we go about life “playing it safe,” which means repressing our fears. You give up a lot because you’re handcuffed to the fears that are paralyzing you, all in order to avoid facing those fears.
I used to “play it safe,” too; by doing so, I’d put myself in a glass cage. I could see outward but was stuck within, feeling heavy, and as if I couldn’t move. I realized so many people do the same thing. Why do we make ourselves think and feel as if we are stuck? There is always an option and another way!
We think everything will be OK if we don’t go to certain "dark" or “uncomfortable” places where fear resides in our minds. The glass cage we have put ourselves in is a false “safety zone."
However, we are really not OK being there, but we associate “sameness” with safeness. Let me be clear ... a life worth living is never 100 percent safe!
Step out of your glass cage and see what is possible. Move beyond your comfort zone, and you will have greater success and may even fly! The fact is the glass cage doesn’t serve any of us.
As we become wiser, we realize that the very things we do to “play it safe” and “protect” ourselves are often the very things that harm us!
The mechanisms of protection we layer ourselves with are varied. Repressing our fear is one way we try to protect ourselves. Think of how you may have held on to a relationship that no longer served you. Why did you hold on to it? Maybe because you feared the alternative of loss and being alone? Maybe you held on to a fear that losing the relationship meant something more than what it was — a relationship that played its course, and now it's time to move on!
What if, by letting go, you soon find yourself in a healthier, more compatible relationship?
Interestingly, the truth is that holding on to fear creates blockages in your energy field. Releasing negative energies (fear, toxic people, things and thoughts) opens you up to receiving people, things, thoughts, emotions and opportunities that bring you joy.
Why do we hold on to the things that don’t bring us joy?
Positive thoughts create a higher, lighter vibration. Negative and fearful thoughts create a denser, heavier frequency that weighs us down. So, it is no wonder we get stuck in the glass cage — we feel too heavy to lift ourselves out of it.
Remember, you are never really stuck; you just need to shift into a more optimistic mindset. Let go of what no longer serves you, and surround yourself with people and things that give you energy.
Let’s take a very simple example. Say you trip and fall (I hope not!). You immediately start complaining. You tell everyone you know, “I started off the morning with a fall. What a crappy day! And I still hurt.”
Chances are that your day will unfold in the worst way as your day continues. “I had the worst day today. The entire day was terrible, and everything was yucky! It started when I fell.”
Soon your co-worker is complaining about all the negative things in her life, too. Uhhhhh! Now imagine that you fall and immediately get yourself back up, dust yourself off, grab some ice for your knee and maybe laugh at how clumsy you are. Then you go on with your day, grateful that you’re OK and your injury wasn’t worse! This latter thought pattern keeps you vibrating at a higher frequency, attracting high energy.
After all, like attracts like.
If we can all set our fear aside and realize that fear exists at a very low vibration that prevents us from flying high, we can start to break free from the glass cage.
For almost two decades, I had put myself in a glass cage.
I told myself, “Just play it safe; keep your job with health insurance, the retirement plan and job security, because you never know what could happen. You need this!”
But what if instead of just playing it safe, I had told myself, “Do what you love, help others, follow your purpose. Be who you are meant to be, and be proud of who you are”?
Wowzers! If there had been a class we could all have taken as a kid that taught us to be free of our fears and fly ... can you imagine? Well, I did silence my fears and took a leap of faith into living my true authentic life and I have never looked back with any regret!
We carry the fears of others that are projected onto us. So, from a very young age, we are all programmed to be “safe.”
Play it safe, get a job, get insurance, and, by the way, government jobs are super secure. That’s the stuff that was programmed into me by my parents. My parents feared not having enough, not having job security and not having insurance, and their fear became my fear.
“You will never survive by doing what you love if it doesn't include all these things!" Barf! It’s all a lie!
I allowed my parents' fears to drive me through most all of my adult life. I actively remind myself that working for myself, doing what I love, and making a difference in the world, is OK! I mean — jeez! — I have to remind myself and give myself permission to be the amazing human I was meant to be!
Reprogramming yourself takes time and work! It doesn't happen overnight but it starts changing you as soon as you recognize your glass cage.
So, please, use this as a reminder to be you, follow your passions, and break through your fears. The world deserves to have the true you.
To free yourself, you must find out who you truly are, so let go and enjoy the ride!
