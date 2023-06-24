Jealousy is an ugly word surrounded by negative energy, but it is also a complex emotion that deserves some unpacking. The exciting part about feeling jealousy is that it gives us an opportunity to look within ourselves and reflect. The truth is that your jealousy is never about the other person but about the deficiencies in your life's choices.
I believe we feel jealousy for two fundamental reasons. One, we are witnessing a quality within someone else that we are capable of but just haven’t yet achieved. And/or two, jealousy is an emotion based on fear. You can feel jealous of another's success, yet you fear taking the same leap they took to reach that point. You can feel jealous of another’s relationship, yet you have yet to lay down the foundations for a strong loving relationship because of the fear of rejection, dissatisfaction, disappointment, etc. You may be jealous of your friend's summer body, but you eat poorly, don’t move your body, and ultimately don’t take good care of yourself. Uhh, the things we do and don’t do!
However, why do we even feel jealousy in the first place? Feelings of jealousy are rooted in the fact that you haven’t done the work to increase your self-esteem to a healthy level. Low self-esteem can make you fearful of taking chances and achieving your desires.
We must shift jealousy into positive energy and use it as an opportunity to take action and build our self-esteem. Solid self-esteem can grow by seeking and developing positive relationships, eating the right foods, following your higher purpose, exercising, getting enough sleep, practicing good posture, following your dreams, managing your money, moving beyond your past experiences, and being a part of something bigger than yourself.
If you find yourself feeling jealous, ask yourself ...
• What do I see in them that I could work on within me?
• What actions can I take in my life to live my higher purpose?
• What is it that I truly need at this moment to feel better? (Do I need more rest, nutrition, water, and exercise?)
• Why does this person bring out these emotions in me? What is my lesson here?
• What can I do to improve my self-esteem right now?
• What can I do to build self-esteem in the long term?
• What is jealousy telling me I need to work on?
Other words that are similar to jealousy are envy, desire and resentment. Envy and desire can be understood, but why resentment? This emotion is probably not for that person you feel jealous of but rather for the fact that you are not being the best person you could be or are not living your true purpose. Feelings of jealousy should be shifted into feelings of encouragement for you to start living the life you envision.
Step up your self-esteem by practicing mindfulness and keeping a gratitude journal. Also, if you say you are going to do something — do it! Be a person of your word. Low self-esteem can boil up when we are not living with integrity. We feel guilt for saying one thing and doing another. When we do this for a period of time, we lose confidence to follow through with the things we say we are committed to. Low self-esteem only rises when we stop breaking promises to ourselves. If you say you are going to start exercising — do it! If you say you are going to start cooking more at home — do it! If you invite someone to grab coffee soon — pick up the phone and set it up! If you say you are going to take a trip — plan it and take it! If you say you want to save $500 — stop buying junk!
Go deep, take action, encourage others and know jealousy is rooted in dark energy to slow you down and block you from your greatness. Unblock yourself!
Anna Marie Frank is a brain health expert, a worksite wellness specialist, published author, lecturer, business owner and mother of two thriving children. Follow Anna and find information on how you can become your best self @HappyWholeYou on Instagram and Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.