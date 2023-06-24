Concept of envy of rivals to the success of another person
Depositphotos.com

Jealousy is an ugly word surrounded by negative energy, but it is also a complex emotion that deserves some unpacking. The exciting part about feeling jealousy is that it gives us an opportunity to look within ourselves and reflect. The truth is that your jealousy is never about the other person but about the deficiencies in your life's choices.

I believe we feel jealousy for two fundamental reasons. One, we are witnessing a quality within someone else that we are capable of but just haven’t yet achieved. And/or two, jealousy is an emotion based on fear. You can feel jealous of another's success, yet you fear taking the same leap they took to reach that point. You can feel jealous of another’s relationship, yet you have yet to lay down the foundations for a strong loving relationship because of the fear of rejection, dissatisfaction, disappointment, etc. You may be jealous of your friend's summer body, but you eat poorly, don’t move your body, and ultimately don’t take good care of yourself. Uhh, the things we do and don’t do!

Anna Marie Frank is a brain health expert, a worksite wellness specialist, published author, lecturer, business owner and mother of two thriving children. Follow Anna and find information on how you can become your best self @HappyWholeYou on Instagram and Facebook.

