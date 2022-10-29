I recently spoke at a conference on how our health, particularly our mindset, plays a vital role in ethical decision-making.
The audience expected the list of the “do’s and don’ts” in ethical decision-making in the workplace. However, I presented a far more powerful idea: making ethical decisions starting with yourself.
As a business owner, I know how vital it is to train my staff on processes and procedures, customer service, making good decisions and using common sense. Yet none of this training is truly effective if the staff member is not in good mental health.
If a staff member's mental state is a “hot mess,” how can they be expected to perform and make ethical decisions for our company?
I feel compelled to share this important truth: We must focus on developing a healthy mindset first and professional processes and procedures second. When a team member’s mind is in a bad place, that team member’s services will also suffer, impacting the total effectiveness of our company. We can no longer continue to push people to perform or to rise to their professional potential until we back up and start supporting their mental health.
So, the question becomes: How does one enhance their alignment with ethical decision-making? Here are some questions to ponder when making a decision:
• Ask yourself, will this decision be for the highest good of all?
• Is your ego playing a role in the decision you are making?
• Are your personal experiences skewing your decision? (Almost all our decisions are filtered through our past experiences; the traumas and fears play into our past programming, which can be false programming.)
• What would happen if you don't make the decision at this time?
• How much of your decision is influenced by your present state of mind?
• Would your decision change if you were in better physical and mental health?
• Would you still make this same decision if your job title were different?
• How much of your decision is based on money? If money was not a factor, would your decision be different?
We are all making decisions each and every day. The moment you begin to betray yourself is the moment you know you are no longer making ethical decisions. We would all be better served by being in touch with each present moment and developing a healthy mindset.
Anna Marie Frank is a brain health expert, a worksite wellness specialist, published author, lecturer, business owner and mother of two thriving children. Follow Anna and find information on how you can become your best self @HappyWholeYou on Instagram and Facebook.
