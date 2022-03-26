Yes, it’s possible to create your world and make it exactly the way you want it to be. In fact, the world you want to live in is here. Now. Today.
Would you like to live in a world where honest competition is seen as a way to expand and enhance your abilities rather than as something threatening? Well, that world is here now.
How about living in a world where you are taught and expected to love every inch of yourself? A world where you are allowed mistakes and still love yourself instead of beating yourself up? You'll find it if you look for it. It's right there. You can choose it!
What about living in a world where you can heal yourself with your mind? Is that possible? Of course! I know many people who have healed their bodies with their minds (I have done this myself). Try it. You already know that your thoughts can make you uncomfortable and even physically ill. You can think healthfully and use your mind to program your cells. After all, your brain is the strongest pharmacy on planet earth. Try using it to heal yourself.
Would you like to live in a world where you can choose your conversations, your commitments, and your challenges? I hope so because you’re living there right now doing exactly that.
You can choose to live in whatever world you want.
You even get to choose how you respond to a challenge in your life. You can view situations as scary or exciting opportunities. It’s all up to you!
The power we harness within our mind and our soul is incredibly powerful.
At any moment you can shift your situation and change any situation to suit yourself.
At what point was this insight forgotten? At what point did most of us forget that we harness the power to do, to be, and to experience anything and everything we truly desire.
Simply put, if you can think it, imagine it, see it, dream it, you can achieve it.
What you put out into the world comes back to you. Our thoughts manifest into physical form.
So, here’s my challenge to you. Before you go to bed tonight, fill your mind with as many wonderful images and positive thoughts as possible. For yourself, your loved ones, the world ... When you awake tomorrow morning continue thinking wonderful thoughts and amazing things. Notice how your world becomes friendlier, more pleasurable, less stressful, healthier. Because when you change what is going on within you, things around you start to change.
What kind of world do you want? And when will you start to create it? Begin.
