Society’s expectations of how women should look, dress, and act has been a hot topic for the past several years. But we never hear too much about the expectations we place on our men and stereotypes they are encouraged to portray.
When I was asked to write about men expressing their emotions and vulnerability, I had to take some time to think about what women expect from men and what they consider an attractive trait. After all, I feel like men would express more if it weren't for the “macho expectations” we have.
Many little boys are taught to not cry. They are told that only girls and babies cry, and that being an emotional person equates to weakness. It doesn’t take long to discover that the best way to not express emotions is to push them down deep inside of us. The natural urge to express our feelings that are welling up are assuaged by deflecting with humor, or anger, or general stoicism. This idea is further encouraged as we grow up through organized sports, competitive hobbies, the workplace and the military. Males and females alike are indoctrinated into this thinking of how genders should act and react. Even as adults, we hear ourselves saying phrases like “man up” and “don’t be such a little girl.”
To get a better idea about how men share their feelings, I decided I needed to reach out to other men and women to gain their perspectives. Is it a turn-off or is it a turn-on for a man to show vulnerability? Are men just not interested in sharing their feelings? Or are men dying to show more vulnerability and be more emotional but fear ridicule? Do men even know how to express emotions and be vulnerable? So many questions and perspectives on this topic, I decided a survey would be helpful.
Let me start with the responses from a few men I surveyed. Their ages spanned from 38–72 with some being married, divorced and single. I asked them, “How do you get in touch with your emotions and how do you show vulnerability?” Some of the immediate responses were pretty funny. Like, “Me, I don’t have emotions.” And, “Did my wife tell you to ask me this?” You know how men can quickly deflect and make a joke, but after some prying I received some good answers.
One man shared three practices that have helped him with his emotions, which support his relationship. “I wasn’t always this way!” he added. 1) He tries to start each day with gratitude. 2) When he needs time to sort things out, he goes for a walk, away from everything to clear his mind. 3) When he gets angry he said, “I always keep in mind it’s better to respond vs. react. Quick reactions always turn into long-term problems.”
Another gentleman shared, “I am very careful showing my emotions because it is used against men. Women say they want men to be emotional, but I have found that this will later be looked at as a sign of weakness and a turn-off.” A couple men also shared that they are more vulnerable with their trusted male friends. Also, the majority of men shared that they turn to music, exercise, golf and other outlets to work through their emotions, before they express their feelings to their partners. Many men also shared that “being tough” was something that was expected of them growing up. I gathered many of these men share their emotions sparingly, or not at all, and ultimately they work through them in their own way.
After reviewing the feedback I gathered, I realized that men are actually more vulnerable than women may think. They just process emotions internally and give themselves time before they express them (at least these men do). What is interesting about this is each male I questioned was open and vulnerable. Do we view someone who is crying as being vulnerable? Being vulnerable is being open with our mental state and our inner world. Being vulnerable is also expressing your desires and fears. But being vulnerable for a man doesn’t happen if he doesn't feel safe and secure in that relationship.
Now let's hear from the women I surveyed. One stated, “My husband internalizes a lot. I can tell when something is bothering him, so I make sure I pick a good time to ask if there is anything he needs to talk about.” She continued, “Usually, I follow up with … something like, I just noticed you have seemed stressed and distant.” She then said from there he usually opens up about what he is going through, but she made it clear she is careful of when she brings this up because in the past he would always say, “everything is fine.”
Another female stated, “Men have shown me vulnerability by allowing me inside their emotional world. … It was a turnoff when I was younger and confused about love, but now it’s a huge turn-on and helps me connect to the person more. I wish more men allowed others to see into the real person they are and not the superficial persona they hide behind.” Another woman stated, “I love when my husband shares how he’s feeling. I always feel closer to him after.”
The results of the survey taught me a couple of things. It appears that women love a man who can express how he’s feeling and what is going on between his ears. This is well appreciated in a loving relationship. I also learned that some men keep their guard up and try to work through their noise first, before sharing with their partner or trusted friend.
So, how can men be more open and vulnerable? I think that is completely up to them based on their individual relationships and their self-esteem.
The opinions expressed in this column are those of Anna Marie Frank.
