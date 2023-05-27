To those who feel unfulfilled or are searching for a deeper meaning in life, I invite you to read the following words and see if any of them spark something within you.
On this chaotic road of life, you may ask yourself questions such as "Who am I becoming?" and "What is this all for?" I think it’s important that we all ask these questions from time to time.
Unfortunately, some people tend to become complacent, accepting their current life as their destiny, which leads to them losing their purpose and the person they were meant to be. Can anyone relate?
The truth is you have the power to take control of your life and become the person you were meant to be. There is no need to be complacent. It's time to be honest with yourself.
Taking the time to reflect on the questions "Why are my thoughts so unpleasant?", "Who do I want to be as my future self?" and "What is my biggest fear (or excuses) holding me back from becoming this future person?" can be incredibly motivating.
Detaching yourself from any fear or excuse that is preventing you from becoming the person you want to be can open up new possibilities and give you a greater understanding of how you are the only one who can limit yourself. Let's all strive to be the best version of ourselves and take control of our destiny. Are you with me?
• You harness the power of choice. Choice over how you feel, how you think, and what you do.
• You can change your life at any moment.
It’s time to believe in yourself and take action. Don't be afraid to make mistakes, as they can lead to wonderful opportunities. Embrace the life you have designed for yourself and use it as a foundation to create a life that fulfills your highest purpose. You have the power to transform your life into one of well-being and success. You can change your life at any moment but it starts with shifting your mindset to what is possible and what is in alignment with your true self.
I invite you to embrace the power within you and go forth on your journey to becoming your most authentic self. Shut out the outside noise, listen to what is tugging at your soul, and step into the person you were meant to become.
Anna Marie Frank is a brain health expert, a worksite wellness specialist, published author, lecturer, business owner and mother of two thriving children. Follow Anna and find information on how you can become your best self @HappyWholeYou on Instagram and Facebook.
