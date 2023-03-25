If you are like me, you have a comfort zone when it comes to your health, daily living activities, relationships and all other aspects of your life. We tend to gravitate toward what we know and what is easy for us to do.
I’m here to encourage you to shake things up in order to improve your health, wealth, happiness and/or success. Can you commit to eight minutes daily to do something out of your comfort zone to achieve that end?
Here are some examples of things you can commit to doing outside of your comfort zone:
If you need to work on body strength, can you commit to doing strength moves for eight minutes a day? You don’t really need to go to the gym. You can do some wall push-ups, air squats or plank holds.
Read! Maybe you say, “I’m not a reader,” or “I don’t have time to read!” Well, with this eight-minute challenge, you create time and choose to read!
Spend more time outdoors! You may be a homebody or work inside and rarely take a break to go outside. Can you take eight minutes each day to step outside and breathe fresh air?
Get creative! When is the last time you took time for creativity? Take eight minutes a day to color, draw, paint, sing, dance, or play an instrument.
Listen! What if you purposefully chose to engage in conversations with individuals who are of different views, and you listened more than you spoke? Let's start with your kiddos. Listen to them more than you speak to them. What could you learn here?
With the above, you now have some ideas of how to improve your life in just eight minutes, but will you? Take this month and add-in eight minutes of something new or uncomfortable to your daily routine. Be intentional with this challenge. You will learn so much about yourself through this process. Challenge your comfort zone. It will pay off handsomely.
My commitment for this month is to take eight minutes to stretch each day while focusing on my breathing. I avoid stretching because it doesn’t feel great, and I am not that good at it (it is not in my comfort zone!). I bet after this month; I will have a better attitude around stretching and be more flexible!
Anna Marie Frank is a brain health expert, a worksite wellness specialist, published author, lecturer, business owner and mother of two thriving children. Follow Anna and find information on how you can become your best self @HappyWholeYou on Instagram and Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.