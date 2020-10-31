Great vascular health is an essential foundation for overall health and well-being. Great vascular health is also essential for proper erectile function. Yes, we are going there!
Sometimes we forget how everything is connected. I believe brain fog, sluggish vascular health and a sluggish sex drive are all interconnected. For men starting to experience brain fog in their 30s, it may be the first sign of their declining vascular health. This decline can spill over into their sexual health by the time they are 40, and ultimately, this can impact their social-emotional well-being. Again, everything is connected and these challenges don’t just happen. They develop over time.
When I see a client who complains they have brain fog, they usually also complain of a low sex drive or even erectile dysfunction. It seems apparent that there is an “uprise” with erectile dysfunction in men. Just take a look at all the commercials for Viagra, Levitra and Cialis. The challenge with just taking a pill is we are not helping to improve their health nor does it go to the root of the problem. These prescriptions are just Band-Aids.
Based on a BrainMD.com article, 10 percent of 40-year-old men have erectile dysfunction and at least 40 percent may also have brain dysfunction. The same study reported 49 percent of 70-year-old men may suffer from erectile dysfunction, too.
The key to preventing these dysfunctions all comes back to promoting oxygen saturation throughout the body. How can you support your vascular health to ensure you can protect your brain and keep things down there functioning well?
Move your body: Exercise causes an uptake demand for oxygen to be delivered throughout the entire body. Regular exercise can help keep your vascular system supple, youthful and sufficient.
Eat vascular supporting foods: Incorporate three to four beets each week to feed your vascular system. Also, salmon, spinach and blueberries are all mega supporting foods.
Try sauna and/or microvascular bemer therapy: These two therapies help increase blood flow throughout the entire body without the pounding of exercise on the body. You can check out these therapies at Happy Whole You wellness on F Street right here in Bakersfield.
Drink about half your weight in water: Your weight divided by two is the number of ounces you should drink. Staying hydrated is also a key component with supporting vascular health.
Connect with a holistic health professional to learn about what herbs and supplements can naturally support you.
Get with your health care provider for a hormone check.
Keep your weight, cholesterol and blood pressure in check: The more underlying conditions we have, the harder our vascular system has to work and the less efficient it becomes — therefore, it is not able to give 100 percent to the wanted blood flow down there!
Just remember, brain dysfunction, vascular dysfunction and erectile dysfunction can go hand-in-hand. You must support your foundations of health to ensure well-being throughout the decades.
