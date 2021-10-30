Paul Caudillo, a physical therapist at Pair & Marotta, works in a field that centers on the construction of intricate plans of care, customized to each patient’s condition. Yet he finds that his patients often expect a “quick fix.”
“When I talk to patients and they ask me, ‘Why does my knee hurt?’, I have to remind them this is not something that happened overnight,” Caudillo said. “This is years of repetitive microtrauma to the joints, or to the soft tissues.”
This is a common theme in conversations about men’s health with medical professionals around Bakersfield: the road to a healthy old age begins in youth, and requires vigilance throughout life. At no point does the responsibility to protect one’s health lapse. Yet Dr. Nadeem Goraya, a family physician with Dignity Health, says men tend to wait for a problem to arise before they consider going to the doctor.
“Men just do not seek medical care in a preventative fashion like they should, maybe, compared to women,” Goraya said.
Even when men display symptoms they may be reluctant to seek a remedy. Dr. Shahab Hillyer, a urologist at Kern Medical, said that even when blood appears in their urine, for example, men may dismiss it if they don’t suffer significant pain. But this can be a symptom of severe ailments such as kidney or bladder cancer.
“If you’re able to get to a disease process faster,” Hillyer said, “you’re less likely to have morbidity and you have more chances of a cure if you intervene sooner than later.”
The number of health concerns for men to keep an eye on as they get older is potentially overwhelming. In Caudillo’s field, there’s osteoarthritis, simple wear and tear on the cartilage between bones that causes joint pain, which people can experience as early as their 30s or 40s. Goraya cited colon cancer, something to monitor for men over 50. One of Hillyer’s principal recommendations was prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening for prostate cancer, which he said should begin at 50, or 45 if you have a family history of the disease. And Dr. Hector Arreaza, family physician at Clinica Sierra Vista, stressed cardiovascular disease — hypertension, heart attacks and so on — the number-one killer in the United States, to which men are more prone.
But for such a wide range of ailments, these diseases share many preventative measures. Chief among them are responsible eating and exercise from an early age. Amid an obesity epidemic throughout the country, Goraya said these help control weight.
“We know that obesity is tied closely with not only colon cancer,” Goraya said, “but also heart disease, stroke and just pure life expectancy drops in patients that are obese.”
Exercise plan recommendations differ from doctor to doctor. Arreaza, for example, suggested, per week, at least 150 minutes of moderate cardiovascular exercise and two sessions of muscle strengthening or balance training.
Caudillo added that varying exercise helps stave off the “repetitive microtrauma” that causes osteoarthritis. While all patients are different, he said that a lifelong tennis player might end up with elbow, shoulder, back and knee pain in their 50s, but if they can get in the pool and “do something novel” to vary their exercise, it could mitigate these effects.
The need to exercise doesn’t stop when men get older, either. Mark Pacheco, owner of Strength & Health Gym and an over-60 bodybuilding champion, said he frequently encounters clients who think they can simply stop exercising, believing they don’t need to be as fit as they were when they were younger.
“You need it more than the younger people!” he said. “Younger people, they’re already in shape, they don’t really need to worry about maintaining their health or their physical appearance as much as we do as older people. So if anything their mentality should be the other way around, and it’s never too late.”
Pacheco stresses that while exercise for older people can require adaptation — such as using a different weight machine to avoid aggravating a vulnerable part of the body — it can be rehabilitative, rather than exacerbating ailments. He said resistance training is “the closest thing to the fountain of youth.”
Vigilance is also critical when it comes to diet. Goraya has a supermarket suggestion for patients: “shop in the outer edges of the grocery store, and avoid the aisles” that are home to processed foods.
“If you can do a high-fiber diet, plant-based and higher in whole grains,” he said, “those are all kind of areas to focus on more and to increase in your diet.”
Smoking dramatically increases risk of a variety of afflictions. If you’re a smoker, Arreaza said, you need to start screening for lung cancer at age 50. Hillyer, the urologist, added that it can also cause kidney and bladder cancer — and, he noted, worsen sexual problems.
This dovetails with another key point from physicians: men shouldn’t be afraid of embarrassment at the doctor’s office. For instance, Arreaza said it’s important for patients to communicate with their doctors about sexual behavior, in order to address the risk of sexually transmitted diseases, as well as the milder prospect of erectile dysfunction. It helps in this domain to build a more comfortable doctor-patient relationship.
“After you become more familiar with the patient, you become more friendly with them,” Arreaza said, “they open up, and they say ‘Hey, you know what, I have erectile dysfunction.’”
Discomfort is also prevalent in Hillyer’s line of work. Both Goraya and Arreaza said the prospect of a rarely administered digital rectal exam scares men away from the doctor’s office entirely. But for urologists it can help complement the PSA screening, an imperfect test. Hillyer said 15 percent of prostate cancers don’t cause elevated PSA, and even an elevated PSA doesn’t necessarily mean cancer specifically.
Finally, mental health is also a sensitive issue for many men, Arreaza added.
“(They think) it’s not very manly to feel depressed, or to feel anxious,” he said, “and they put it off, until it’s really hard to control.”
Just as it’s important to establish good habits in terms of exercise or diet, it helps to establish a routine of yearly physical visits, Goraya said. This helps strengthen the doctor-patient relationship. It's about making small modifications to ensure a healthier life, which can pay great dividends down the road.
