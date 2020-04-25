With many people now working from home or in isolation due to the spread of the coronavirus, there will be a time where your family will be bored senseless. These times of social distancing are perfect for exploring one’s creative side.
Give the following DIY project a try!
Things you’ll need for pompom flowers:
- Pompom maker (or a fork as a substitute)
- Sticks
- Yarn of choice
- A vase
- Start with winding the yarn around both ends of the pompom maker.
- Once the yarn is covered on both ends, cut the yarn down the middle of the pompom maker.
- After it’s cut, cut a long string of yarn and create a tie down the middle of the pompom maker.
- When the tie is created, remove the pompom from the maker and shape to its finishing form.You can either glue the stick on one end of the pompom or poke a stick through it, creating a pompom flower.
- Make a few different sizes and colors to create an arrangement and pair it with a vase.
Things you’ll need for a pompom tassel wall hanging:
- Yarn
- A stick or a pipe to act as a base
- A rectangular object to create the tassels
- A pompom maker
- Create as many tassels as the project needs. Cut a piece of yarn and lay it horizontally on one end of the object.
- Hold the strand down, then start wrapping the yarn around the rectangular object about 20 times — the number of times wrapped around the object varies based on how thick you want the tassel to be.
- Tie each end into a knot to secure the yarn.
- Cut the yarn from the opposite end of the one yarn strand.
- Then cut another piece of yarn to create another tie to make a tassel. Repeat the process until have made several tassels for the project.
- Make a few pompoms (it's optional to create different sizes and colors). See pom-pom flowers for instructions on pompom making.
- Tie pompoms and tassels to the wooden stick. Once its finished, cut two pieces of yarn, then tie one piece on each end to create a triangle. When the triangle is created, tie its end and hang on the wall for decoration.
