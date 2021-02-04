If a director can make you feel the unbearable tension between characters in a film, almost as if you're standing in the room as them, they've done their job. But sometimes not even that is enough to really sell a film.
Rebecca Hall's "Passing" starts off strong, but slowly loses its steam, and moves away from what could have made it a strong Sundance Film Festival feature.
Irene Redfield (Tessa Thompson), a refined, upper-class 1920s woman, finds breezy refuge from a hot summer day in the grand tearoom of New York City’s Drayton Hotel. Across the room, she spots a blonde woman staring her down. Irene tries to make her escape, but Clare Kendry (Ruth Negga) rushes over to stop her. It turns out the two were in high school together. Only Clare seems much different.
It turns out, as a light-skinned Black woman, she has "passed" as a white women for years. Her husband, John, is one of the individuals who she has tricked in the process — and he makes his views on Black people very clear within minutes of his appearance on screen. Irene, too, is a light-skinned Black woman, but has chosen to live on opposite side of the color line.
Clare appears to want to reconnect with her Black Harlem upbringing. So she almost entirely inserts herself into Irene's life. She's a more frequent, and often uninvited, guest at her home, and she spends time with Irene's children and husband. Conflict slowly starts to build between the two of them, and though we don't know much about their past, we get a sense that there has always been some complicated feelings between them.
This is an interesting film on a topic that hasn't been shown on screen. Historically, the term has been used to describe a person of color or of multiracial ancestry who assimilated into the white majority to escape the legal and social conventions of racial segregation and discrimination. In Hall's film, we dive into that at times, but it misses the opportunity to really dig deep into passing and its history. There are mentions of Black men being lynched in the news and racial epithets, but those are basically stand alone moments. Why Clare has decided to pass as white is a bit of a mystery and makes audiences wonder if there's more to her story that should be explored.
Instead, we're given a film that focuses on jealousy between these two women. It's clear that Clare wants some of what Irene has and vice versa. Clare becomes very close with Irene's husband and children, and that begins to set Irene off. There is definite tension between the two, and Negga and Thompson do a great job of portraying it, but it doesn't seem like it's the most necessary drama in a film such as this. Again, more focus should have been out on passing and how it impacts the characters.
Regardless of the story, Negga and Thompson play well off each other. There is a bit of restraint and stiffness from them at times, but once they loosen up in some lighter scenes, you really see their characters shine.
