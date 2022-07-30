The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District is the second largest primary school district in Bakersfield, and the third largest school district in Kern County. Established in 1875 with 11 students in makeshift lean-to structures at various locations, PBVUSD now serves more than 18,000 students in transitional kindergarten through eighth grades. The number is anticipated to rise with the State of California’s expansion of universal transitional kindergarten.
TK is a program that is available to young learners the year before they enter kindergarten. TK is a bridge between the preschool years and kindergarten and gives young students an opportunity to learn and grow in a classroom that is designed to meet their academic and social needs.
The state now requires that districts implement TK programs at all elementary school sites to allow all 4-year-olds to attend TK by the 2025-2026 school year. This new program can potentially expand learning opportunities for California’s nearly 1.5 million children aged 3-5 years.
At PBVUSD, elementary schools have offered TK programs since 2012, and this year we are expanding our program to provide more opportunities for our students. Considering that a vast majority of brain growth takes place in our earlier years, this is a step up for our children in education! According to TKCalifornia.org, the benefits of TK include “children are better prepared to succeed academically, along with families will have an additional option to ensure their children enter kindergarten with maturity, confidence and the skills to excel."
With universal TK, the PBVUSD is facilitating a universal preschool program that is available to all children, regardless of their socioeconomic status, in the 2022-2023 school year. To bring this vision to life, we plan to make sure the following actions occur:
• Continue to offer full day TK at every elementary site
• Plan to follow the state’s TK Implementation Schedule for adding 4-year-olds to our TK classes
• Continue to offer California State Preschool Program classes
• Continue to collaborate with our local and state childcare partners
In addition, the TK instructional day will offer a minimum of nine hours per day of programming (instructional day plus after-school options) for children whose families opt in for extended learning and care. For the 2022-2023 school year, TK eligibility refers to children who turn 5 between Sept. 2, 2022 and Feb. 2, 2023. This will allow for class sizes of about 24 students. As funding allows, this class size is projected to be lowered to 20 students by full implementation in 2025-2026.
Our TK plan was created in collaboration with several departments and teachers ranging from Instructional Services to Business Services to Human Resources. The budget for this program expansion is provided by the state of California and will allow for new facilities to be built, renovating and employing new staff. In addition to the recruitment of TK staff, we also plan to provide professional learning opportunities in effective adult-child interactions, children’s literacy and language development, children’s developing math and science, and children’s social-emotional development.
How can you enroll your child? Start by visiting your local elementary school or district office. If you are in the PBVUSD school district, you can visit us at pbvusd.k12.ca.us to learn more about enrolling your child.
Kelsey Brackett is director of communications and family engagement at Panama-Buena Vista Union School District.
