The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District is the second largest primary school district in Bakersfield, and the third largest school district in Kern County. Established in 1875 with 11 students in makeshift lean-to structures at various locations, PBVUSD now serves more than 18,000 students in transitional kindergarten through eighth grades. The number is anticipated to rise with the State of California’s expansion of universal transitional kindergarten.

TK is a program that is available to young learners the year before they enter kindergarten. TK is a bridge between the preschool years and kindergarten and gives young students an opportunity to learn and grow in a classroom that is designed to meet their academic and social needs.

Kelsey Brackett is director of communications and family engagement at Panama-Buena Vista Union School District.