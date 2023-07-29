IMG_1013.jpg

Panama-Buena Vista Union School social workers are led by Dr. Jazmine Frias, director of student support services.

 Courtesy of Panama-Buena Vista Union School District

Panama-Buena Vista Union School District is making great strides in creating an educational experience for its students by prioritizing a whole-child approach. This comprehensive approach focuses on four key areas: academics, social-emotional learning and support, student health and safety, and increased family and community engagement.

The district's junior high schools are preparing to embark on an exciting educational journey with the introduction of two highly anticipated programs for the upcoming academic year: PRE-Career and Technical Education Pathway (PRE-CTE) and Spanish language classes. These new offerings are designed to provide students with a well-rounded education and equip them with valuable skills for their future endeavors.