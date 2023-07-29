Panama-Buena Vista Union School District is making great strides in creating an educational experience for its students by prioritizing a whole-child approach. This comprehensive approach focuses on four key areas: academics, social-emotional learning and support, student health and safety, and increased family and community engagement.
The district's junior high schools are preparing to embark on an exciting educational journey with the introduction of two highly anticipated programs for the upcoming academic year: PRE-Career and Technical Education Pathway (PRE-CTE) and Spanish language classes. These new offerings are designed to provide students with a well-rounded education and equip them with valuable skills for their future endeavors.
The PRE-CTE Pathway will have college and career exploration labs with authentic problem-based learning experiences to discover interests and aptitudes from Employability Skills to Structural Engineering. PRE-CTE will be offered as an elective to both 7th- and 8th-grade students.
Recognizing the importance of global connections and cultural diversity, our junior highs will also aim to provide students with the opportunity to learn a second language as an elective course. Spanish, one of the most widely spoken languages globally, will enable students to develop communication skills and cultural understanding. Spanish will be offered to 8th graders in 2023-2024 as an elective, expanding to 7th- and 8th-grade students during the 2024-2025 school year.
Whitley School, home of the Whitley Bears, opened in 2018 welcoming transitional kindergartens (TK) through 6th grade. In 2022, the school began serving 7th-grade students and this year those students will transition to 8th grade, making Whitley PBVUSD’s first TK-8 school.
In addition to serving Access Center for Children with Severe Needs and Specialized Equipment (ACCSS) students in pre-K through 8th grade, this school community has taken a unique approach to education by cultivating an Edible Schoolyard on its campus. This innovative initiative aims to teach students about sustainable agriculture, healthy eating and environmental stewardship. Under the guidance of Principal Lisa Beasley and dedicated teacher Dustin Haycock, students actively participate in planting, nurturing and harvesting a variety of fruits, vegetables and herbs in addition to learning about hydroponics and raising chickens. This approach engages all Whitley students and fosters a deeper connection between students and nature while eating healthy through education and preparing food “Farm to Table.”
The district is implementing social-emotional learning to support students' emotional well-being, interpersonal skills and resilience. With Positive Behavior Intervention Systems (PBIS), increased social workers, counseling services and student support programs, PBVUSD fosters a positive school climate to empower students to navigate challenges effectively.
Regarding student health and safety, the school has taken proactive measures to ensure a safe learning environment. This includes implementing health protocols, providing nutritious meals, promoting physical activity, and offering comprehensive health services such as immunization clinics and physicals. By prioritizing the overall health and safety of students, the district recognizes the critical role it plays in supporting their overall well-being while eliminating barriers to learning.
Panama-Buena Vista is also focusing on family and community engagement to create a collaborative and inclusive educational community. Through district and school events, and parent-teacher partnerships, we will continue to build strong relationships between families, educators and the community. This collaborative effort enhances student success and provides a supportive network for both students and their families.
Panama-Buena Vista offers a Parent University where parents have the opportunity to take online classes such as Digital Literacy 1,2 and 3, Business and Spanish. The efforts to promote social-emotional learning, student health and safety, and family and community engagement contribute to increased attendance and a comprehensive educational experience that prepares students for success both inside and outside the classroom.
Through these four key areas, Panama-Buena Vista Union School District strives to nurture well-rounded individuals who possess not only “Excellence in Education” but also resilience, empathy and a sense of purpose, preparing them to navigate their future with confidence and compassion.
Jennifer Irvin is assistant superintendent of educational services for the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.