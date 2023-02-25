When Gayle Tape was named among five finalists to become 1974 Miss USA, she became excited and confident about winning.
She had been told that the odds were stacked against her because, at 5 feet, 6 inches, she wasn’t as tall as past winners or other finalists. Still, she remained hopeful she could win until she was named third runner-up.
She carried herself with grace and smiled with the runner-up status as she battled her inner feelings.
“It’s kind of like getting a gut punch because you’re standing there, you’re on top of the world and you’re thinking: ‘I’m going to do this,’” said Tape, who is the director of the Bakersfield Pageant, which had its 29th annual competition in January. “I remember fighting back tears of disappointment but more of the rug being pulled out from under me because of all the preparation to get there. It’s like practicing for the Olympics, prepping for something and you miss the goal by one point. That’s kind of how it is with any competition.”
Tape now knows that disappointment served as a catalyst for her work with the Bakersfield Pageant.
29 years of pageants in Bakersfield
Miss USA third runner-up was quite the accomplishment for someone who had just been introduced to pageant competitions. She had won Miss California to move on to the Miss USA pageant.
After competing in the Miss USA pageant in 1974, she was invited to be in an international competition, Miss Octoberfest, in Ontario, Canada, where she won. That too led to more experiences.
She believes those experiences have helped her with her many duties as director of the Bakersfield Pageant.
When she started the pageant in 1994, there was no such event in Bakersfield. There was the Kern County pageant, a Miss America pageant preliminary.
Tape made sure to make the Bakersfield Pageant different, as there is not a swimsuit competition. The winners are active in the community. They attend and help with hosting duties at a variety of events, including charity fundraisers. Some years, there have been up to 90 events to attend, Price said.
There have been three categories at the Bakersfield Pageant: Miss, Mrs. and Miss Teen. This year, a Ms. Bakersfield was added.
Kim Price, who was named Mrs. Bakersfield in 2018, remains on staff with Tape as an event coordinator. Tape and Price said it’s up to the winners if they want to attend community events, but because of the tradition of attending from years past, it has become an honor for the winners to go.
“She empowers women to know that they have a place to help in the community,” Price said of Tape. “She’s so much fun but she’s extremely professional. When you first meet her, you think she’s so professional and so direct and then you get to know her and find out what a big heart she has. She has a big heart for the women running in this pageant. She loves Bakersfield. She’s out to make Bakersfield a better place.”
Price’s daughter, Sydney, who was named Miss Teen Bakersfield in 2019 and Miss Bakersfield in 2021, is also on the pageant staff.
Gayle’s adventures
Tape studied broadcast journalism at Pasadena City College and Cal State Fullerton. She worked for a bit at KCOP in Los Angeles. But her dreams of being a newscaster changed when she became a mother.
Her work was as a mother, while she juggled other jobs. Her main project has been the Bakersfield Pageant. She also worked as an event coordinator. She was the membership director at Seven Oaks Country Club for seven years before becoming the marketing director for the Bakersfield Symphony. She thought about retirement, but she wanted to stay busy, so she works part time for Stockdale Jewelers.
“I guess I’m just a doer,” she said. “I like to be active and stay active and be creative.”
Her broadcast journalism background can be seen with her ease on stage during the Bakersfield Pageant shows.
She was also a part-time actress. She worked as a regular extra on "Days of Our Lives" and "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."
In 2015, she wrote a book, “Chasing Humble Confidence.” It’s part autobiographical and part guide to success. She talks about her disappointments and triumphs. When one door closes, another door opens.
“Maybe it’ll be a little inspirational, a little motivational and a few laughs," she said of her book. "It’s a thin book."
The book includes a Bakersfield Life magazine article from 2012 about the Bakersfield Pageant and features a “humble confidence” theme, which is what Tape teaches the women.
Tape was disappointed after finishing third runner-up at the Miss USA pageant, but it changed her life. Without that experience she would not have gone to Canada to win Miss Octoberfest. That’s also where she met her husband, Bill.
She came back the following year as a mistress of ceremonies for the pageant, and she was Bill’s date at the pageant’s ball. Bill, a professional golfer who was the Canadian PGA champion, didn’t wait long after that (less than a year) to ask her to marry him.
In June, they will celebrate their 46th anniversary. They have three grown children and five grandchildren.
Bill was the first director of golf at Seven Oaks Country Club in 1992. For the past 20 years, he has been a pool salesman.
“She’s one of the hardest-working people that I have ever met in my life,” Bill said of his wife. “She’s been like that from the beginning. She works tirelessly. She puts her whole heart into everything. She loves the program and loves what she does with the girls. It’s not about the beauty pageant, it’s about the young women that she helps along the way.”
