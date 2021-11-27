With the COVID-19 pandemic seemingly a bit more under control, this upcoming holiday season is more appreciated and anticipated than ever. Being stuck at home for nearly two years, a day trip out of Bakersfield to enjoy the festivities may be desired. Here are some destinations for you and your family to enjoy as 2021 winds down.
- Relive the classic tale of “The Polar Express” on a real train in this one-hour ride in Perris. Watch the story unfold as refreshments will be served and characters lead each train car in caroling and a retelling of the story.
In the holiday season, many communities have their own traditions and cultures to celebrate. Here are a couple of locations that bring some of those international traditions closer to home.
- Solvang brings a Danish twist to the holiday season with its "Julefest" celebration through Jan. 1. Enjoy Santa’s Village, a candlelight tour of the town with caroling and other Danish traditions and even go on a scavenger hunt, looking for the “Nisse” — Danish for gnome — hidden throughout the town.
- Nevada City is holding a traditional Victorian Christmas on Dec. 5, 8, 12, 15 and 19. Vendors line the streets selling Christmas “treasures,” caroling and music fills the air and treats and roasted chestnuts are aplenty during this event.
A popular tradition during the holiday season is to look at the unique and creative light displays. Why not go all out and check out a few of the best the state and the country have to offer.
- Irwindale Speedway offers a unique drive-thru light display on the track with its Santa’s Speedway Christmas Lights Drive-Thru event with a record-setting 110-foot-tall tree and more.
- A Christmas tradition in Fresno since 1920, North Van Ness Boulevard in Fig Garden transforms into Christmas Tree Lane, a two-mile stretch of lights and decorations.
- Through Jan. 6, Riverside’s Mission Inn Hotel annual Festival of Lights is one of the largest in the nation and was voted “Best Public Lights Display” by USA Today in 2019.
- Las Vegas is known as “The City of Lights'' and the city certainly holds up its end of the bargain during the holiday season. The Bellagio and Aria have Christmas and winter-themed displays. Aria's features a large palace made out of sugar. The Cosmopolitan features rooftop ice skating. The Holiday Experience at The Park features carolers who head to Toshiba Park for pop-up refreshments and entertainment and more.
Considering Christmas is based on religious origins, a trip to church during the holiday season is always appropriate. A visit to one of the many California Missions, for Mass and more, may be in order.
There are more holidays to be celebrated during this time than just Christmas. Hanukkah and Kwanzaa are also observed this season and there are celebrations to be had.
- Hanukkah, which lasts from Nov. 28 through Dec. 6, 2021, will be celebrated in synagogues across the country. One of the biggest ones is at Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles on Dec. 5. Enjoy music, storytelling, art-making, food and a sunset candle lighting.
- On Dec. 26, the annual California State Capitol Kwanzaa Family Festival will take place in Sacramento. Matunda Ya Kwanza, which means “first fruits of the harvest” has California origins, being created in the aftermath of the Watts Riots in Los Angeles in 1966 by Dr. Manulana Karenga.
Now’s the time to head back to your favorite amusement park and celebrate its reopening with a holiday twist. The following parks are providing these offerings. Check with the theme park for more details, prices and hours of operation.
- Through Jan. 9, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park will celebrate the “most magical time of the year” with festive decorations throughout the park and the Disney Festival of Holidays will be held at California Adventure, paying tribute to multicultural holiday traditions.
- Through Jan. 2, Universal Studios Hollywood will transform “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” into a holiday wonderland with lights, decor, food and more. The “Who-tacular Grinchmas celebration” will also be taking place with The Grinch, Max and a Dr. Seuss-inspired tree lighting. Citywalk also hosts numerous holiday events.
- Through Jan. 2, Knott’s Berry Farm will transform into "Knott’s Merry Farm," transforming the park with winter wonderland-inspired decorations and providing events and activities for the whole family.
- Enjoy “Holidays at Legoland” through Jan. 2. The park transforms into a festive theme with traditional characters and decorations made out of LEGOs.
- “SeaWorld San Diego’s Christmas Celebration” runs through Jan. 2. Enjoy holiday lights, decorations, treats and more. Also hang out with Santa and your favorite Sesame Street characters. Two new shows look to entertain with “Santa’s Circus Show” with holiday-themed stunts and illusions and “Elmo’s Christmas Wish,” a stage show where Elmo searches for his Christmas wish with his Sesame Street friends.
- California’s Great America is holding “Winterfest” through Jan. 1. The park is transformed into a winter wonderland, letting guests ice skate in front of Carousel Columbia, live shows and more than 60 holiday-themed activities and attractions.
- Skypark at Santa’s Village is a North Pole-themed outdoor adventure park that celebrates Christmas year-round. With special seasonal activities available through Jan. 2, Santa’s Village brings guests right to the North Pole to celebrate the holiday season.
- Six Flags Magic Mountain is expected to hold its annual “Holiday in the Park” event this holiday season. An official announcement was not made before BLife’s print deadline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.