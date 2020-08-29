Many restaurants around town have had to change up their business models due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, restaurants cannot offer dine-in seating for customers, but outdoor dining is still an option for many.
For a lot of people, dining out is a way they come together and spend time with the ones they love most. Unfortunately, that seems to be harder and harder these days with social distancing, closures and other safety guidelines in place.
That doesn't mean all hope is lost, though. Picnics give you the best of both worlds: food and time with loved ones. They can be as simple or as lavish as you'd like them to be, but the most important thing is to have fun. Here's a quick and easy guide on some things to keep in mind when planning a fun, safe outing.
Finding the perfect spot
Kern County offers several great locations for a picnic where you and guests can spread out and stay socially distant. Hart Park offers so many different locations for gathering that you likely won't have to worry about getting too close to individuals you're not quarantining with. Plus there are several shady spots to stay cool under when temperatures sore, and not to mention room for other outdoor activities like frisbee and soccer. The Park at River Walk is another popular spot where groups can gather by the two small lakes. When you're done eating, make sure you have your bike with you because the Kern River Parkway bike trail runs right next to it.
A variety of bites
The food items you pack for your picnic are the star of the show, and it's important to provide a variety of treats so that there's something for every single one of your guests. Start off with some appetizers, like a mini charcuterie board that features different types of cheeses, meats, crackers and nuts. If you don't want to go all out, some chips and dip always work too. For your main entrees, pack some of your favorite sandwiches, wraps and salads. Make sure you save some room for drinks, fresh fruit and a dessert or two in your picnic basket. Anything is acceptable, but be mindful of items that will likely melt or fall apart if they're in the heat for too long.
Packing the essentials
Once you've got your food and location figured out, it's easy to forget about other essentials that make picnics run smoother. Have plenty of plates, cups, utensils and napkins ready so you can actually enjoy all the goodies you brought. If you're bringing disposable items, make sure you pack a trash bag as well so you're not leaving any trash behind. A blanket or mat of some kind to lay on the ground is always a must-have. And because we're still living in a pandemic, masks, hand sanitizer, wipes and other safety/cleaning items are necessary to keep you and your guests safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.