There are few things that will tempt me to walk around Bakersfield during the summer, but one thing that will is a good deal. The local swap meets are a great place to support local business and keep your wallet nice and fat.
Kern County Fairgrounds Swap Meet
Filled with good deals, pleasant company and a hunger for bargains and churros, there is nothing more satisfying than some friendly haggling and a good purchase.
One such place is the outdoor swap meet at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Bustling with people, the smell of roasting peanuts and the overall joy of a good thrift, the place makes for a good way to spend a morning or Friday evenings.
Held every Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the outdoor swap meet sees many in the community come together to shop, barter and have a good time. The best part, however, is the connections that you can make with the sellers and the range of products you can find among the abundance of stands.
The swap meet has an assortment of just about anything you can think of — from groceries, socks and books to appliances, makeup, toys and clothes.
If you’re interested in some inexpensive clothes that are not just good quality but comfortable as well, then Raquel Barazzas is the vendor for you. Located on the right of the swap meet, just two or three stands from the entrance, Barrazas hosts a multitude of clothes of all different colors and sizes.
The fun part, however, isn’t going through the neatly organized racks that Barazzas has, but instead, going through the mountain of clothing placed on the table that allows for some bonding and gossiping with the other bargain hunters. But be warned: It’s not for the faint of heart.
If shopping for clothes isn’t for you, the best part of the swap meet is the diversity of available products. Located in the deep far right, Jaregui’s stand has an abundance of succulents to pick from, all of them pretty, green, local and cheap. Jaregui takes good care to explain to her clients what each plant needs and is happy to allow any passersby to take pictures. Just make sure to go early on in the day to beat the heat.
Now if you’re not an outdoorsy person or you have an adversity to the summer heat, then an indoor swap meet is always a good alternative.
The Brundage Swap Meet
The Brundage Swap Meet, located off its namesake street, Brundage Lane, is an indoor option, complete with air conditioning, should you choose to shop in the midst of the Bakersfield summer months.
Stop by Bonnie’s, which is just near the entrance. Bonnie's offers a mixture of cute clothes, jewelry and Kawaii-styled coin purses and trinkets, but my favorite item that she offers is footwear.
Getting new shipments on Tuesdays, Bonnie’s has a nice selection of good quality and comfortable shoes to offer with an array of colors and styles, perfect for both summer and your closet. Bonnie’s also gifts you with a free pair of earrings if you spend more than $30, and if you make several purchases in a row, you get a free item.
Don’t be afraid to join in the conversation. The better your rapport is with the merchant, the better your deal becomes. Friendliness is always appreciated and, I find, has a strong correlation to the prices on your receipts. Also, don’t be afraid to look around to compare prices before you make a purchase. You may find that one vendor has the same item for a much more affordable price.
And it is worth the wait. I was looking for some crystal pieces in order to make some earrings at home, and I finally came across Botanica Mistika, a mystical botanical shop that held an abundance of crystals, stones, candles and body products. Their pieces were exactly what I had been looking for and were very affordable. The shop even offers to make your chosen piece into a necklace for you, free of charge. Needless to say, I will be back!
Other tips:
Join in the conversation with merchants. Friendliness is key!
Don’t be afraid to compare prices before you make a purchase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.