When it comes to luxury vehicles, there’s comfort and there’s performance.
Many vehicles incorporate bits and pieces from both categories but rarely are they one in the same. That’s because, at some point, one will overtake the other. Comfort can come at the cost of performance and high performance may not be the most cozy. And if the two worlds do collide, the price tag is usually sky-high.
Enter Genesis.
The newest brand to enter the luxury car market aims to challenge the likes of BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus by building vehicles that satisfy driving aficionados and luxury enthusiasts at values that are almost too good to be true.
With the G70, Genesis did just that.
Not only does the luxury sports sedan contain more amenities than its BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus counterparts, its starting price is nearly $4,000 less than the Lexus IS, $6,000 less than the BMW 3 Series and $6,500 less than the Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
But don’t think a lesser price means a lesser car.
On the outside, the Genesis G70 is sexy, with an aggressive grille and sweeping lines typically found in coupes that get lost with sedans as the vehicle’s size increases. Under the hood, a turbocharged four-cylinder comes standard. But the 3.3T Dynamic Edition I tested features a beefy twin-turbo V-6 that puts out 365 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque, propelling you from zero to 60 in 4.7 seconds. This car has performance in mind as indicated by the support bars around the engine that result in less twist in the vehicle when cornering.
The G70 supports five drive modes – eco, smart, comfort, sport and custom. Eco prioritizes fuel economy, smart changes accordingly based on driver style, comfort balances fuel efficiency and performance, and sport optimizes acceleration and tightens steering.
Trust me when I say you’ll want to keep it in sport.
Acceleration is punchy and pins you back into the soft leather seats, the steering is responsive and the Brembo brakes provide superior stopping performance, taking on winding canyon roads with ease. The sports sedan also boasts blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and a bevy of cameras to keep you aware of your surroundings.
However, we can’t forget that this is a luxury car. Leather is plentiful and fine details like decorative red stitching on the seats and doors are a clear indication that a lot of thought was put into the design of this vehicle. The dashboard is clean, modern and highlighted by the protruding touchscreen infotainment system. This may be an unpopular opinion, but I like that Genesis decided against putting an analog clock in the center console – an anachronistic feature that I think provides little to no value amid the technology found inside most luxury vehicles. Valet service is also available, with car pickup and return for service and maintenance while dropping off a courtesy replacement vehicle to keep you moving.
Controls are easy to find and even easier to operate with navigation, heated and ventilated seats, and climate and stereo controls all within easy reach. Speaking of stereo, the Lexicon 15-speaker system with Quantum Logic and Clari-Fi Music Restoration paired with Apple CarPlay (Android Auto is also available) is easily my second-favorite feature – behind the driving experience, of course. I like my music loud and the system provides with punchy bass, strong mids and clear highs with no distortion at excessive volumes.
With its impressive performance, premium interior and low price tag, the G70 delivers more bang for your buck. Its perfect blend of comfort, practicality and sportiness could very well be the genesis of a new standard for luxury vehicles. ￼
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.