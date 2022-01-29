On a weekend morning, there’s no better way to prepare yourself for the week than by visiting one of Bakersfield’s many farmers markets.
Although hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, the markets have remained steadfast in their commitment to selling fresh food to their loyal customers.
Shopping at a farmers market is about more than picking up some groceries. When you visit, you become part of the family, joining a collective group of people intent on high-quality, local ingredients. You may even pick up a few cooking tips while you’re at it.
“It’s not just, ‘come in and get your stuff and leave,’ it’s definitely a communal place for all,” said Jaclyn Allen, who organizes the Haggin Oaks Farmers Market in addition to another outside her store, The Hens Roost. “When you come out to our farmers market, you’re going to sample things and taste things, and get a better idea of preparing the things that you’re getting.”
Luckily shoppers in Kern County have a variety of options when it comes to farmers markets. In addition to Haggin Oaks, the From the Farmhouse market is available year-round at 3201 F St., along with the Downtown Market at 1916 G St., and Perfectly Natural Farms at 15 Fairfax Road.
Other farmers markets pop up seasonally, like Tesch Family Farms located at 1508 Garces Highway, from June to November, the Market at Seven Oaks Business Park, located at 4521 Buena Vista Road, from March through October, and the Farmers Market at Community Bluffs, at 401 Panorama Drive, from May to September.
California City and Tehachapi also hold officially sanctioned farmers markets.
“We would love to see people come out and access the farmers market more often than what they do,” said April Verhoef, manager of the F Street Farmers Market. “There’s a definite community that is being formed with the customers. We spend a lot of time talking with them, listening to them, sharing with them.”
Verhoef owns a small farm on Bakersfield’s west side. Her family often picks the vegetables the night before they are sold at the market.
“You’re getting something that is fresh, which means healthier options for you,” she said.
The F Street Farmers Market also offers matching funds for those with an Electronic Transfer Benefit, or EBT, card. The cards are used by the state to provide funds to low-income families. Organizers of the F Street Farmers Market match $15 purchases with an additional $15, using money from a state grant.
“That’s an excellent way for families who have a limited income to get something healthy,” Verhoef added.
It’s not just the customers who benefit from farmers markets. Even the vendors enjoy showing up and selling their wares.
Phillip Beltran, owner of local small business Brother Ray’s Salsa and Seasoning, distinctly remembers starting out as a vendor at a farmers market.
“I was really excited when I first made my first money and started to grow a little bit,” he said of his early years. “It wasn’t until then that I really really got the feel of what a good farmers market should be. We are a family there. Everybody trusts each other and helps each other out with whatever we need.”
His business has since expanded to include traditional stores and online sales, but he still shows up at farmers markets for the relationships he’s formed with the customers and other vendors.
“I love getting to interact with the customers,” he said. “There may be other markets that have a lot more vendors, but the connection that we have between the vendors, it makes for a great farmers market.”
