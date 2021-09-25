Anne of Green Gables once said, “I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers,” and I have to say I agree.
Fall is my favorite season. I blame “Gilmore Girls” for romanticizing the season with its small-town charm, events and quirky characters.
Call me “basic,” but I love a good pumpkin-flavored treat, the fashion, the colors, the leaves, and, of course, the occasional cooler weather that allows you to wear a sweater or cardigan.
I anticipate the fall drinks at Starbucks and our local spots, like Cloud 9, and I make it a tradition to visit at least one pumpkin patch and carve a pumpkin, just to keep the spark of the season alive.
Most of the best moments in my life tend to take place in the fall. Not that it’s necessarily been planned that way — it’s just the magic of the time.
Looking back at these strong female characters I’ve mentioned, it seems appropriate that we are also celebrating this time of year with our annual women’s issue.
I’ve been blessed with incredible female role models in my life, from my own mother and the other women in my family to professional mentors taking me under their wing, encouraging me and giving advice on how to navigate it all from previous experiences they’ve been through.
Many women in our community are trailblazers who are constantly inspiring and paving the way for change. In this issue, we tell their stories, their dreams, their accomplishments and how they’ve helped Bakersfield become what it is.
We also honor and celebrate the cancer survivors through Links for Life with their Wall of Hope, which reminds all of us to not take a single day for granted and to appreciate small joys and victories.
And, finally, we also had to sprinkle in some Halloween fun throughout the magazine. That includes our Halloween edition of what to stream and our playlist complete with “Monster Mash.” Check out our costume ideas, perhaps for a murder mystery or trick-or-treating with your little ones.
Grab a latte and flip through the pages for a pick-me-up and a little hope as we start off the last three months of the year.
Shelby Parker
Editor
