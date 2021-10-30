November playlist

The weather is cooler, the leaves are falling and the air has a touch of magic to it.
We've compiled our monthly playlist with songs that will help you fall into the groove of the season in no time.
“Vienna” - Billy Joel
“Tiny Dancer” - Elton John
“Autumn Leaves” - Nat King Cole
“Autumn in New York” - Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong
“Autumn Leaves” - Ed Sheeran
“Autumn Town Leaves” - Iron and Wine
“Blessed” - Christina Aguilera
“She’s Got a Way” - Billy Joel
“I’ll Be Seeing You” - Billie Holiday
“Alison” - Elvis Costello
“Make You Feel My Love” - Bob Dylan
“River” - Joni Mitchell
“In My Life” - The Beatles
“I Can’t Make You Love Me” - Bonnie Raitt
“You Belong to Me” - Patsy Cline, The Jordanaires
“I Will Always Love You” - Whitney Houston
“Hallelujah” - Rufus Wainwright
“Ho Hey” - The Lumineers
“Take Me to Church” - Hozier
“New York State of Mind” - Billy Joel
“Skinny Love” - Bon Iver
“Everything Has Changed” - Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran
