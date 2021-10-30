November playlist

We've compiled our monthly playlist with songs that will help you fall into the groove of the season in no time. 

 Bakersfield Life

The weather is cooler, the leaves are falling and the air has a touch of magic to it. 

We've compiled our monthly playlist with songs that will help you fall into the groove of the season in no time. 

“Vienna” - Billy Joel

“Tiny Dancer” - Elton John

“Autumn Leaves” - Nat King Cole

“Autumn in New York” - Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong

“Autumn Leaves” - Ed Sheeran

“Autumn Town Leaves” - Iron and Wine

“Blessed” - Christina Aguilera

“She’s Got a Way” - Billy Joel

“I’ll Be Seeing You” - Billie Holiday

“Alison” - Elvis Costello

“Make You Feel My Love” - Bob Dylan

“River” - Joni Mitchell

“In My Life” - The Beatles

“I Can’t Make You Love Me” - Bonnie Raitt

“You Belong to Me” - Patsy Cline, The Jordanaires

“I Will Always Love You” - Whitney Houston

“Hallelujah” - Rufus Wainwright

“Ho Hey” - The Lumineers

“Take Me to Church” - Hozier

“New York State of Mind” - Billy Joel

“Skinny Love” - Bon Iver

“Everything Has Changed” - Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran