The Norris School District started with a farmer, Robert Norris, who donated one acre of his land to be used as a school site in 1880. A one-room schoolhouse served students in first through eighth grades. Attendance in 1882 was 10 students. Drinking water was drawn from a well using a hand pump and a communal bucket. Heat in winter was provided by a wood stove. Students walked to school; most arrived on horseback or in horse-drawn buggies over narrow dirt roads.
Today, the Norris School District serves more than 3,900 students in northwest Bakersfield and the newest neighborhoods of southeast Shafter. The district has a long tradition of providing an excellent education while working closely with families and the community. The district has grown alongside the numerous housing developments that have expanded westward and now operates four elementary schools (Norris Elementary, Olive Drive Elementary, William Bimat Elementary and Veterans Elementary) and one middle school (Norris Middle School).
Norris Middle School is located on Calloway Drive between Snow Road and Norris Road. The school currently serves approximately 900 seventh and eighth grade students and continues a great tradition of providing an excellent education. In recent years, the school underwent a modernization project that included the addition of new classrooms and various changes and upgrades to the campus.
Beginning in the 2023-2024 school year, Norris Middle School will introduce two new electives that will be supported through career technical education funding in a partnership with the Kern High School District. Career technical education programs have received tremendous support within the state of California and are well-established within our local county high schools. Career technical education provides students with the academic and technical skills, knowledge and training necessary to succeed in future careers and develop skills they will use throughout their life.
CTE prepares students for the world of work by introducing them to workplace competencies, and makes academic content accessible to students by providing it in a hands-on context. Successful participation in CTE programs contributes to college and career readiness, higher graduation rates, improved success for at-risk students, and improved success in college, career and life.
An important focus area within the district in recent years has been to provide a robust elective program on the middle school campus that enriches students while providing additional opportunities to establish important connections with students and prepare them for college, career and life beyond their education. Numerous elective programs currently exist on the middle school campus that fulfill these goals and add tremendous value to the overall academic program students can access. Our goal is to continue to expand these elective offerings and establish CTE-based programs to provide the best educational experience possible for our students.
Agriculture
Norris Middle School is introducing a new agriculture CTE elective in the upcoming school year. Agriculture has a rich history within the district and is an essential industry in our county and valley. Students participating in the course will acquire a broad understanding of a variety of agricultural areas, develop an awareness of the many career opportunities in agriculture, participate in career relevant hands-on experiences and work collaboratively with classmates to develop their leadership and communication skills.
Students will study California agriculture, agricultural business, agricultural technologies, natural resources and animal, plant and soil sciences. Norris Middle School has an established leadership elective and award-winning SLED club that has established a garden on the school campus. Students in the new agriculture CTE elective will have the opportunity to work collaboratively with these groups of students to utilize and expand this space on campus to enhance the new elective program.
Media arts
A new media arts CTE elective will begin this fall on the Norris Middle School campus. This new course will introduce students to various skills related to photography, video production and digital media editing. Students will learn about various occupations that use visual art, digital media and web-based tools and materials. Students will have access to state-of-the-art equipment and will use hands-on experience to learn the necessary foundational skills for the industry.
Additional CTE-based courses will be developed and implemented in future years to provide students with a diverse range of elective offerings with state-of-the-art facilities to support the growth and expansion of each program.
Cy Silver is superintendent of the Norris School District.
