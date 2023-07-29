The Norris School District started with a farmer, Robert Norris, who donated one acre of his land to be used as a school site in 1880. A one-room schoolhouse served students in first through eighth grades. Attendance in 1882 was 10 students. Drinking water was drawn from a well using a hand pump and a communal bucket. Heat in winter was provided by a wood stove. Students walked to school; most arrived on horseback or in horse-drawn buggies over narrow dirt roads.

Today, the Norris School District serves more than 3,900 students in northwest Bakersfield and the newest neighborhoods of southeast Shafter. The district has a long tradition of providing an excellent education while working closely with families and the community. The district has grown alongside the numerous housing developments that have expanded westward and now operates four elementary schools (Norris Elementary, Olive Drive Elementary, William Bimat Elementary and Veterans Elementary) and one middle school (Norris Middle School).