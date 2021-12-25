There’s something about the passing of one year to the next that inspires people from all walks of life to make a change.
Whether those intentions are silent or formally announced to a group of loved ones, it’s all led to one of the more popular holiday traditions — the New Year’s resolution.
And while the subject of these proclamations can vary, there often seems to be a common thread that the average person can relate to.
One of the more popular themes is health and fitness, which can mean different things to different people.
For 20-year-old Andrew Andrew Topete, his resolution started simple enough, as a response to a visit to the doctor.
Diagnosed as obese as a 14-year-old, the 180-pound Topete decided to change his daily routine that featured more than five or six hours camped in front of a TV playing video games.
“I reflected on myself and my habits throughout my teen years and I just thought it was time to improve my health,” Topete said. “That happened at the end of the year and that happens with a lot of people.”
The teenager’s solution? A gym membership.
“I didn’t feel the healthiest and I was told I wasn’t the healthiest by doctors,” Topete said. “I reflected on what I could change and that was the big thing, dedicating two hours a day toward self-improvement.”
According to a study in Forbes magazine last year, more than 50 percent of the people studied make New Year’s resolutions, but around 80 percent of resolutions get abandoned in the first month.
Topete has seen this trend firsthand. He now works as a membership adviser at a local gym, and has seen a spike in enrollment the past two years he’s worked there.
“Typically, we see more people after the New Year’s (holiday) because they reflect on themselves toward the end of the year about what they can do better with their habits,” Topete said. “They think that one thing they can better themselves on is their health and fitness just so they’ll have more longevity throughout their life, and just be able to do more for as long as possible.”
Amanda Pomato also saw plenty of resolutions come and go as a personal trainer for five years.
Pomato, who is now a junior high PE teacher, has dedicated most of her 30-plus years of life to fitness. She ran track in college and then competed in CrossFit and powerlifting before joining a gym 10 years ago.
“There was a huge influx of people (around the first of the year), and they kind of stayed until about March or April, and then it died back down after that,” Pomato said. “That’s when we had the most people coming in, and they wanted training because they didn’t know where to start. So I’d say our jobs got a lot busier at that time because of the influx of people coming in with those resolutions.”
For Pomato, working out accomplishes more than just keeping off a few extra pounds.
“I think part of that was the mental aspect for me,” Pomato said. “I mentally feel so much better when I exert energy and I push myself with workouts, and it just really helps me be a lot less anxious and a lot more in control and calm. So I think it helps me be a better mom in the end because I still do this type of stuff.”
Ed Clark, a marketing representative who published a self-improvement book in 2020 and plans to start a podcast next year, has also seen the benefits of a healthier lifestyle, and like Pomato, has worked his resolutions into his everyday life.
“I look at being healthy as a lifestyle,” Clark said. “As we get older, you start realizing things are different. If I don’t take care of my body, who is going to? So my mentality is to do something every day so that I can be successful in life. So a healthy life is a mantra. Do I succeed all the time? No, my eating is still terrible, but I try to do something every day, whether it’s cardio, whether it’s lifting ... so there are little things to do if you want to stay healthy.”
Although most resolutions may have a short shelf life, Clark understands his own limitations and is committed toward overcoming those challenges each day.
“The one thing about health and fitness is you can’t pay anybody else to do it,” Clark said. “You can pay somebody to train you, but you still have to do the work. I can pay somebody to cut my grass or clean my house, take me in an Uber, but I can’t pay somebody to do my workout for me.”
