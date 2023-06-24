It's a quiet kind of life in eastern Kern County.
Escaping Bakersfield, going through the hills of Highway 58 and past the windmills lies a land far from the thrumming heart of Kern County. But that doesn't mean California City and Mojave aren't filled with activities to create memories.
Many people go to the area to ride off-highway vehicles in the isolated desert. The California City Chamber of Commerce estimates as many as 10,000 people come to its area on the weekends to participate.
Be sure to check out maps and safety tips before going on such an adventure. Jawbone Canyon has some unique spots to ride hard but also take in the scenery.
The Bonanza Trail Loop offers geologically diverse sights, according to the nonprofit friends of Jawbone Canyon. Find more information here: jawbone.org/bonanza-trail/
Speaking of riding hard, another intriguing site comes by way of the Willow Springs International Raceway. It contains multiple racetracks for people to watch and ride.
The 600-acre complex of multiple racetracks embraces almost all motorsports discipline, according to the website. There are options for drivers of all levels.
It is also the oldest permanent road course in the United States, according to the Willow Springs International Raceway website. A restaurant and bar offer a chance to dine while taking in the sights.
These activities almost belie the quiet nature of eastern Kern County mentioned at the beginning of this story. There is, however, another reason to travel to California City and Mojave if one seeks solace.
Red Rock Canyon State Park, the first state park in Kern County, was created in 1968.
The desert is packed with wildlife and plants. There are species of both flowers and snails endemic to Red Rock Canyon State Park.
Its various rock formations make it feel as if one is no longer in Kern County. For more than a century, historians have combed through the area and made discoveries about the history of mammalian life, according to the California State Parks.
Wet winters create a beautiful display of plants — however, summers provide an alternate view. Going at night can provide visitors with a beautiful vista of the heaven's galaxies. Stars cover the sky without getting hindered by pollution and city lights.
For more information, call the California City Chamber of Commerce at 760-373-8676.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.