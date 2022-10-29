We’ve come a long way from the 1950s “Leave it to Beaver.” Mrs. Cleaver today likely has a full-time job, as does her husband. Couples share financial and household responsibilities.

But when it comes to the kitchen, responsibilities may still divide along “traditional” lines. While some of the world’s greatest chefs may be men, in many homes it's more common to find a man poking a “manly” barbecue than wearing an apron and cooking dinner.