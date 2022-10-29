We’ve come a long way from the 1950s “Leave it to Beaver.” Mrs. Cleaver today likely has a full-time job, as does her husband. Couples share financial and household responsibilities.
But when it comes to the kitchen, responsibilities may still divide along “traditional” lines. While some of the world’s greatest chefs may be men, in many homes it's more common to find a man poking a “manly” barbecue than wearing an apron and cooking dinner.
About two decades ago, Canadian DJ and journalist Sandy Sharkey decided things needed to change. One day she called her husband, Rob, and announced it was “Men Make Dinner Day.” Of course, she made up the holiday and only wanted her husband to have dinner ready when she got home.
In a newspaper interview years later, Sharkey recalled with a laugh that the first dinner her husband prepared was horrible, but “God love him, because he did it.”
Sharkey is still laughing as her made-up holiday, which is celebrated the first Thursday in November, now appears on national holiday calendars. Sharkey set up the tongue-in-cheek website menmakedinnerday.com that, among other things, contains holiday rules, such as the man doing the cooking cannot have any help, the meal must have at least four ingredients; and no takeout, or barbecue.
National Men Make Dinner Day is being observed on Nov. 3 this year. To inspire Kern County men to jump right into the kitchen, Bakersfield Life interviewed four local men who like to cook.
Alex Dang
Alex Dang learned to cook from his late mother, Wong Moon Dang, who immigrated to the U.S. after World War II. She and Alex’s father, Tung Chan Dang, were married for more than 70 years. Alex’s father, who was a butcher, also influenced his interest in preparing foods.
By all accounts, Wong Moon was a fantastic cook. Behind the family’s downtown Bakersfield home, next to Dang’s Market on L Street, she grew the vegetables and raised the chickens and pigeons she used in her Chinese dishes.
Dang follows many of his mother’s Chinese recipes. He allows he makes a killer fried rice. And he adopted what he calls his mother’s enthusiasm for “lop dop” — whatever you can find in the fridge and pantry, make something creative from it.
But his love of cooking — he says he has “a yen for it” — is not confined to his mother’s Chinese dishes. He loves to experiment with just about any type of food. After his retirement from decades working at the U.S. Postal Service and serving in the U.S. Army Reserve, Dang has more time to experiment.
With his wife, Maureen Buscher-Dang, still operating her Bakersfield marketing company full time, Alex is cooking most of their meals.
“It appeals to my creative side and I have earned the adulation of my lovely wife,” the wisecracking Dang said, with a hearty laugh.
For this Bakersfield Life story, Dang made chile verde, a staple he serves up at least once a month.
Alex’s chile verde
- 1 medium brown or white onion, chopped
- 4 cloves of garlic, minced
- 2 medium zucchini, diced
- 2 pounds pre-cut pork short ribs; rinse with water to remove bits of bone
- 2 16-ounce jars of La Victoria Salsa Verde Thick’n Chunky, mild
- 1 cup of water, and later approximately an additional 3/4 cup of water
Cook onion, garlic and pork ribs in frying pan until the ribs are brown and mostly cooked. Stir in one jar of salsa and cook approximately 2 minutes or until bubbling. Transfer to Instant Pot or Crockpot to finish cooking.
Cook using a 6-quart Instant Pot: Pour 1 cup of water into bottom of Instant Pot. Transfer pork ribs mixture to pot. Place cut zucchini on top of pork ribs. Pour second jar of salsa over the zucchini and ribs. Add additional water only to the top of the ribs. Place lid on top of pot and lock. Select “meat/stew” to cook. The Instant Pot will pressurize for approximately 4 minutes. Afterward, allow the pot to slowly release pressure on its own for approximately 45 minutes before removing lid.
Cook using a 6-quart Crockpot: Pour 1 cup of water into bottom of Crockpot. Transfer pork ribs mixture to pot. Place cut zucchini on top of pork ribs. Pour second jar of salsa over the zucchini and ribs. Add additional water only to the top of the ribs. Cook on low for approximately 4 hours. Zucchini should be soft. Fluid from the ribs should run clear.
Serve with tortillas or rice.
Tony Moreno
Tony Moreno began cooking as a child. He not only is a good cook, he is an accomplished photographer, recognized for his food photography.
When Moreno retired from a 30-year career with the phone company, his wife, Debbie Moreno, still was working full time as CEO of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce. So, he took over the cooking chores, while he worked part time with the nonprofit Valley Clean Air and started a photography business.
“Coming from a family with 11 brothers and sisters, I had to learn how to cook as a kid. Mom couldn’t be in the kitchen all day, with so many other things to take care of with such a large brood,” Moreno said.
“It was an important life skill to learn, as I became an adult and moved out on my own. I’ve shared the kitchen with my wife, Debbie, for all of our 33 years together, but became the head home chef when I retired and Deb continued to work,” he said, adding that “I felt it was only right to have dinner ready after she came home from a long day’s work.”
Moreno expanded his culinary skills, looking up recipes online and buying cookbooks. The more he cooked, the more he enjoyed creating dishes that he once only ordered at restaurants.
“I’ve always been impressed with how beautifully food is presented in TV commercials and magazines. Being a photographer, I wanted to not only learn to prepare new dishes, but plate them with as enticing a presentation as possible. I very much enjoy combining my photography and cooking passions.”
For Bakersfield Life, Tony prepared pork tenderloin on a bed of mashed potatoes, with candied carrots and asparagus.
Pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes, carrots and asparagus
“I’ve tried grilling pork tenderloin, baking it and broiling it. They’re all good methods. The key is getting the tenderloin to the perfect temperature for optimum flavor and tenderness,” he said. “My preferred method is starting it on the stove top and moving it on down to the oven to complete the cooking process.”
- 2 pounds of pork loin
- Potatoes (enough to make your desired batch of mashed potatoes)
- 2 medium-sized carrots julienned into 2-to-3-inch pieces
- Asparagus (enough for the portions you plan to serve)
- Salt and pepper
- Brown sugar
- Butter
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Use a pan with a cover that can be placed both on the stove top and in the oven. I prefer a Dutch oven — a thick-walled cooking pot with a tight-fitting lid.
Heat the Dutch oven over medium/high heat on the stove top, with about a quarter cup of olive oil.
Place the pork roast in the pan and sear it well on all sides to seal in the juices for flavor.
Place the lid on the pan and move it to the pre-heated oven. Cook the roast until it reaches a temperature of 150-160 degrees inside. When done, leave the lid on the pan and let the tenderloin rest for at least 10 minutes.
Mashed potatoes: Boil the potatoes, drain them, then add a little milk and butter and whip until nice and smooth. Use your own recipe if you’d prefer.
Asparagus: Another side that you can prepare to your taste. I keep it simple. I roll the asparagus in a little olive oil, add a little sea salt and place on a cooking sheet. I cook them on the lower rack underneath the tenderloin. They don’t take long to cook with such a hot oven, so you can probably cook them right after you take the pork tenderloin out of the oven. They’re done when they become a rich green color. I prefer them a little on al dente side.
Candied carrots: Steam the carrots on the stove top until they’re as soft as you like them. Then, drain the water, add a little butter and brown sugar and stir.
When everything is cooked and ready, plate it! Put a scoop of mashed potatoes on the plate, then add and organize the sides using your imagination to make the plate look enticing and delicious. Pour some of the delicious pan drippings over everything.
Michael Batelaan
The former publisher of the Kern River Courier, Michael Batelaan started cooking in junior high school and as a backpacker.
“I wasn’t allowed in the kitchen at home, unless my parents went on vacation, leaving us three kids to fend on our own,” he said. “My grandmothers did, however, allow me to cook in their kitchens after school. They lived very close by. I’m mostly self-taught, except for observing my grandmothers cook and a couple of one-night wine and gourmet cooking classes.
“I love to cook and cook most home meals and do meal planning from the simple to the more exotic — homemade soups, Mexican foods, Chinese dishes to an occasional prime rib or maybe a beef Wellington,” he said, adding that he does Dutch oven cooking when in the outdoors.
“I mostly follow a recipe, but often cook totally on the fly. I love to put together a quiche or two, on occasion, the same way. Don’t ask about the recipe. There’s not one.”
The recipe Batelaan shared with Bakersfield Life is a simple one from his late mother.
Cowboy, or Chuck Wagon Chicken
- 1 cup enriched corn meal
- 1 cup sifted all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 2½ pound frying chicken, cut up
- 3/4 cup BBQ sauce
- 3/4 cup butter or margarine, melted
Heat oven to 375 degrees.
Combine corn meal, flour, salt and pepper in a shallow pan.
Wash and dry chicken pieces.
Coat each piece in BBQ sauce.
Roll coated chicken pieces in the corn meal mix.
Place chicken pieces skin-down on wire rack in a shallow baking dish.
Brush with melted butter.
Turn skin-side up and brush second side with melted butter. (A little more butter may be needed.)
Bake uncovered, without turning, in preheated 375-degree oven for about 1 hour, or until done.
David Lyman
David Lyman, the manager of Visit Bakersfield, said he is not a “fancy cook. I do not spend hours concocting dishes. I like to make things that taste good and that are easy to make.”
“I get a kick out of both the ‘oooh,’ when others like what I make, but also the ‘really?’ when they learn what little work I did.”
Lyman shared several recipes with Bakersfield Life. Following is the one he is pictured in his kitchen holding and a salmon dish.
Oven-roasted potatoes
Follow the recipe on the back of the Lipton onion soup mix box. (This one is easy!)
“I like to use purple potatoes, or sweet potatoes, or both. I also add whatever else I might have on hand, like carrots, or green bell pepper,” he said. “I just reduce the amount of potatoes by whatever else I add. A favorite addition is a chopped apple. I do not peel anything. Peeling takes too long and the skins are good for you.”
The recipe on the box calls for cooking the roasted potato mix at 425 degrees, but Lyman lowers the temperature to 350 degrees and cooks the dish for a longer time — about 45 to 50 minutes.
“About 15 to 20 minutes before the end of the cooking time, I put the salmon in the oven, along with the potatoes. I do not want to cook the salmon at a high temperature, like 425 degrees. If the potatoes are done before the salmon, remove from the oven, and put a lid on the baking dish or cover with foil.”
Baked salmon
I use boneless salmon fillets. I have found the frozen salmon from Target to be very good.
Place thawed salmon pieces skin-side down in greased baking dish, leaving room between pieces.
Brush each piece of salmon with mustard — yellow or Dijon. Make sure to also brush between the salmon pieces.
Sprinkle with brown sugar to cover the salmon pieces, allowing the sugar to dissolve.
Bake uncovered about 350 F for about 15 to 20 minutes until the salmon flakes easily with a fork.
